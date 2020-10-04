State reports 488 new covid-19 cases as death toll rises by 18

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas reported 455 new confirmed covid-19 cases and 33 additional probable cases on Sunday for a total of 488 additional cases.

Eighteen newly reported deaths among confirmed cases brought Arkansas' death toll from confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus to 1,425.

"A decrease in new cases is encouraging, but we cannot let up," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The number of cumulative confirmed and probable infections were up to 87,013 on Sunday, compared to 86,525 the previous day.

Thirty-six of the 455 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday were from correctional facilities, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The total number of active confirmed and probable cases fell by 116, to 7,222, according to the Health Department.

Results from 8,602 polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, and 614 antigen tests were reported on Sunday.

The Health Department classified an additional 523 people as having recovered after they were confirmed as being infected with the coronavirus. The state is reporting a total of 75,615 recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 28, for a total of 509. The number of patients on a ventilator fell by six, to 89.