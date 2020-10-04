Supreme Court to open new term

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday at the forefront of the national political conversation, but with its future uncertain and the unwelcome prospect of deciding a divisive presidential election on the horizon.

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the bench still draped in black crepe, the eight remaining justices will gather via teleconference.

Last term the court struck down a restrictive state abortion law, decided LGBTQ workers are protected by federal antidiscrimination laws, granted temporary relief to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children and rejected President Donald Trump's insistence that he was above investigation by Congress and local prosecutors while in office.

"The court in this term may be looking for ways to avoid partisan controversy, to delay deciding cases that are of deep ideological division as much as it can," David Cole, national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, said last week in a briefing for reporters.

There is a foreboding, but "the biggest possible partisan controversy that it might face is a dispute about the election," Cole said. "I'm sure that all of the justices are saying the election officials' Election Day prayer, which is: 'Dear Lord, let this election not be close.'"

The court already is inundated with emergency lawsuits regarding the voting process, such as what accommodations must be made for voters during the coronavirus pandemic and whether the time frames for receiving mail-in ballots should be extended.

But Trump has made it clear he believes there will probably be litigation over the results.

"I think I'm counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely," Trump said during Tuesday's debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. "I don't think -- I hope we don't need them, in terms of the election itself, but for the ballots, I think so."

The president has said he wants his choice to fill Ginsburg's position, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be on the court by Election Day so she would be available to break any ties on a deadlocked court.

That, said Irving Goldstein, executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at Georgetown University Law Center, raises "the possibility that this could become the most tumultuous and divisive term since the Supreme Court decided Bush v. Gore 20 years ago."

The politics of the Supreme Court are unsettled by the Sept. 18 death of its second-longest-serving member, the 87-year-old Ginsburg. Her absence leaves the court with three liberals chosen by Democratic presidents and five conservatives picked by Republicans.

It will be six conservatives if the Republican-led Senate uses its slim majority to confirm Barrett by the end of October. But those plans are uncertain following the news that the president had been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus and some GOP senators had tested positive for it after last weekend's Rose Garden ceremony announcing Barrett's nomination.

The 48-year-old judge and law professor from the University of Notre Dame is the ideological opposite of the woman she would replace. Her confirmation to the lifetime appointment would move the ideological center of the court to the right and could cost Chief Justice John Roberts the pivotal role he played last term. He alone was in the majority for almost all the court's major decisions, whether the outcome cheered conservatives or liberals.

But it could also be that, for the short term, the court takes on a less ambitious agenda. The court with a new member tends to tread cautiously at first, although eventually Barrett would almost ensure a majority that looks more skeptically at abortion rights, gun control, affirmative action and the power of government agencies.

Those issues are largely missing from the court's docket at this point, though it continues adding cases through January.

If the White House timeline for confirming Barrett holds, she would be in place for what are now the biggest controversies on the court's docket.

The week after the election, the court hears its third challenge to the legal merits of the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic accomplishment of former President Barack Obama.

The justices will review a federal appeals court decision that found part of the law, also known as Obamacare, unconstitutional. While the court did not pass judgment on whether that doomed the entire law, a coalition of Republican-led states, supported by the Trump administration, is making that argument to the Supreme Court.