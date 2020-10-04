There's no excuse for the non-masked

I hate wearing a bloody mask. But I'm wearing one, because I'm more afraid of ventilators than of being a little uncomfortable.

Masks are just one aspect of why I hate the pandemic. I'm bored! I want to eat at Galatoire's in New Orleans so badly I can taste it, but since Louisiana is Coronavirus Central, and the U.S. is leading the world in coronavirus deaths, heading to New Orleans sounds like a death wish.

We're trapped like rats in a house full of cats, and we're trying to dodge the ones we call covid-19, but we're doing a terrible job. When we get a runny nose, we panic, take our temperature, and wonder if that sore throat is drainage, or--horrors--coronavirus!

If I had to rank things the virus has stopped me from doing, going to church, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir would top the list. I could show up masked, sit on an empty row, and try to sing, but my attitude would be bad. So I'm not going to church until two weeks after I get the virus vaccine.

Will I get the vaccine? Yes! I would take the Russian one or the Chinese nose spray or the one given to six monkeys in a New York minute.

Do we actually have a problem? Or is the coronavirus a hoax? And are the only ones who die the very elderly with serious pre-existing illnesses?

Yes, we have a problem. It's not a hoax, and the 200,000-plus dead Americans weren't all old-timers.

But this isn't just an American problem. It is a worldwide one. We know it started in China, spread to Europe and the rest of Asia, and then to the United States. We had more time to prepare than any other part of the world.

How was our preparation? We started out by saying it was just another flu, and then a hoax. The result? So far the United States leads the world in cases and deaths. As the virus swept through Europe and headed our way, we knew it wouldn't hop over the U.S., and it didn't.

We are the most technologically advanced nation on the earth, and yet we are doing the worst job of coping with the virus. We have a fraction of the number of people that China and India have, but more cases and deaths.

The governor of Florida has announced the state is opening up. With virus cases in Florida still soaring, that is unbelievable. Is the governor trying to reduce the state's population?

We have churches telling their members masks are optional, and national political rallies which thousands attend, most without masks and social distancing. We are saying in effect that another 200,000 deaths are OK.

Do we care that by the time we get a vaccine 400,000 Americans may have died? I guess we don't, not by the way we're responding.

If you aren't wearing a mask in public you are beyond dumb, especially if you are going to any large gatherings. You can tell me it's your constitutional right not to wear a mask, and you can go anywhere you want, and if it's to a big motorcycle rally with over 350,000 attendees, where it would be statistically impossible for some not to have the virus, that's your right.

And if you catch the virus, come home, visit your mother in a nursing home and give it to her, and she infects 50 residents of the nursing home and a dozen die, you're saying, "Yes, as an American, I'm within my rights, and I don't care."

Another bad example: The president just announced his pick for the Supreme Court to a large crowd of almost all unmasked folks sitting shoulder to shoulder. No wonder we're leading the world in covid-19 deaths.

Going on and on about not being able to go on a vacation, take in a movie, or have a Welcome to Fall party for 25 friends accomplishes nothing, because we're all in the same boat, and I hope you are paddling and not expecting others to get you across the pandemic. There are many who aren't paddling, and I guess the teens and 20-somethings, who think they are bulletproof, are the biggest problems.

But it's just not the younger folks who are causing the virus to spread like a California wildfire.

Do we know how to control the spread of the virus? Sure we do. There are numerous countries that have limited the number of deaths. All we have to do is follow their lead. If we want to take control of the pandemic, we should follow the excellent job New Zealand is doing, as well as many of the European countries:

Require mandatory masks when in public. Prohibit the gathering of more than 25 individuals and observe social distancing. Conduct massive testing, quarantines, and sanitizing. Close bars and casinos until the virus is completely under control. Enforce these rules with heavy fines.

When passing out grades, I would give our country something below an F. On a state level, we're at least up to a D. The worst marks go to ministers who say masks and social distancing are optional. They know better. If you are a Christian and don't wear a mask, you break Jesus' "love your neighbor as yourself" command.

For you non-masked individuals, that's a bitter pill to swallow.

