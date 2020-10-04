OPINION | EDITORIAL: Thoughts on a fight

"If this is tea, please bring me some coffee. But if this is coffee, please bring me some tea."

--A. Lincoln

Mr. Lincoln wasn't sure of the beverage in front of him. He only knew he didn't care for it. Not one bit. Anything would have been better.

That's sorta how we view Tuesday night's mud-wrasslin' match between the current occupant of the White House and the man who hopes to replace him. Whatever that was, We the People need something different.

The debate/argument/circus act was such a dumpster fire that the Commission on Presidential Debates came out the very next morning, assuring Americans that there would be changes coming to the format. We're not sure how much that will help--unless the CPD decides to borrow an idea from ESPN, and put the candidates in separate rooms, on separate TV screens, and mute them when the moderator so chooses.

Changes to the format really are overdue, and were before Donald Trump came onto the scene. Remember all the sighing by Al Gore in 2000? But that was just annoying. After what we saw Tuesday night, fisticuffs aren't far off.

What changes could be made to presidential debates to make them more informative, less frat-boy? Here are some ideas, although not original ones:

• More town halls.

It isn't difficult for candidates to treat each other with disdain. And the moderator, who's almost always a member of The Media, is fair game, too. But it would be more difficult, even self-sabotaging, to snap at a member of the voting public who's looking for answers to a question.

And the public often comes up with some doozies. We remember a candidate town hall with a man named Bill Clinton, in which a member of the audience asked him what it would take to get a particular Indian tribe recognized. To which Gov. Clinton stalled, then answered: Uh, he didn't know that some Indian tribes weren't. It was the most honest answer of the campaign, and only proved the magnitude of the problem. Town halls may not be as entertaining as mud-wrasslin' matches, but are more educational.

Some have suggested just the opposite: To cut down on a candidate's temptation to play to the crowd, all audiences should be removed from the debate. Tuesday night's debate room was mostly empty. How did that go?

• More single-topic debates.

Nothing is going to turn modern American presidential debates into Lincoln-Douglas. And few Americans these days--even hopeless journalists--are going to tune in for three hours of Medicaid talk. But cramming foreign policy and race relations and the economy and health care and tax returns into a 90-minute discussion can turn things into a brawl. See Tuesday night.

There are other ideas about how to improve these presidential debates, including:

• Cutting off microphones of rude candidates. Which is a less technical method of what ESPN's Around the Horn is doing. Let's not.

• Somebody suggested allowing advisers to participate. Did you see the crowds on the stages during the primaries? Let's not.

• Real-time fact checking. As if the media aren't accused of bias often enough. Let's not.

We suppose the best way to improve these debates is to get better candidates with better manners. But until then, we'll keep thinking about format.