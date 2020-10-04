Treasures get bought and sold at junk hunt

Roy Phillips poses with "Fred," a puppet he bought from one of the vendors selling in Rison as part of the Highway 79-63 Junk Hunt. The annual rummage sale extends from Pine Bluff to Fordyce and beyond. (Pine Bluff Commercial / Byron Tate )

Roy Phillips didn't really know what he'd purchased, but he named it Fred.

"It spoke out to me," Phillips said, referring to the furry animal-ish puppet he was trying to control. "It said, 'Take me home.' And I said, 'OK, I can do that.' I have no clue what it is. It's whatever you want it to be."

Phillips had just emerged from the "hub" at Rison, which was part of the annual Highway 79-63 Junk Hunt. While many sellers set up along the side of the highway and others had put up signs directing the interested this way and that down gravel roads, the hub was a collection of sellers that joined together to sell out of a couple of downtown sheds that are used for a variety of public events.

Phillips, a lifelong Cleveland County resident who lives just outside Rison, said he helps out with various projects in town, but when the idea of having such a sale along the highway was introduced five or so years ago, he dismissed it at first.

He said Jennifer King, the organizer, approached a few Rison officials and residents and said, "'Let's do a junk hunt.' And we said, 'You want to do what?'

"But she's the queen of junk, and when she recommends something, she knows what she's doing," Phillips said,

And now the sale is in year five, and it attracts people from all over.

"Oh, yeah," Phillips said. "It brings people into Cleveland County and Rison. It's amazing and it works."

The townspeople also participate in a Highway 35 junk hunt that happens in the spring, a sale that is also organized by King.

This year's Highway 79-63 hunt ran Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and extended from Pine Bluff down to Fordyce and then across to Warren. From Warren, the trail split, with one path going back to Pine Bluff and the other going to Hermitage and Morro Bay.

Another string of highway yard sales was also being held along Highway 82, Phillips said.

As Phillips was talking and trying to manipulate his white, fuzzy thing enough to make it walk, a couple of women passed by, with one hollering out that Phillips was "an all-around man. He'll help you whenever he can."

Phillips smiled as he and Fred walked to Phillips' pickup.

Back toward Pine Bluff was a big sale being managed by Connie Smith and her husband, Anthony. Their house sits off to the left, but the main attraction Saturday was a big shed that had a sign on the top that said: "79 unk Hu t."

The shed had been a second-hand store, but now the area out in front of it is used for the sale.

"It's been good," Connie Smith said. "We do this every year."

The sale is a family affair, she said, pointing across the rows of tables filled with tools, cast iron skillets and knickknacks toward various relatives and friends who had come together for the sale.

Visitors, she said, had come from all over. There was a car with California plates, and an RV rolled up "and a bunch of people got out," she said, adding, "I didn't see the plates, but I thought, 'Man, where did y'all come from?'"

There were also cars from Louisiana and Mississippi, she said.

"We didn't sell as much this year," Connie Smith said, "but then again, we didn't have as much to sell."

One of the lookers/buyers at Smith's location was Jim Sidwell, who lives not too many miles away. Sidwell said he and his wife, Gwenda, had picked up quite a few items during the sale as he admired a collection of primitive tools.

"Oh, shoot," he said, trying to remember what exactly they had bought. "A hundred pounds of peat moss. Liked to never got that in the truck. The wife bought some curtains and some shirts; I think women call them tops."

Bubba Cotten, wearing a cowboy hat and eating a sandwich, was helping with some of the sales. He said he works for the railroad some but otherwise helps his mother sell antiques at Doris' Antiques on Highway 270 near the Hardin community.

With such transactions, sometimes dickering works, and sometimes it doesn't.

Cotten said a woman had offered to buy a couple of small items for $2 when the asking price was $3. He said the two went back and forth and that he finally asked for the items, then tossed them back on the sale table.

"Three dollars is fair," he said he told the woman. "Two is cutting my own throat."