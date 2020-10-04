Trump leaves hospital to greet supporters outside

In this image from video, President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting covid-19. (AP Photo/Phillip Crowther)

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade.

However, at least one medical professional inside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said the decision to leave the hospital raised new questions about the president’s understanding of the coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about covid,” Trump said, standing in his hospital room in a video posted on social media. “I learned it by really going to school.”

He added, “I get it, and I understand it.”

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXGkTSIlct8]

Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, argued that Trump should not have left the facility where he has been hospitalized since Friday evening.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Phillips tweeted.

Trump was back on social media Sunday.

First he shared a video of flag-waving supporters outside the hospital, many of them not wearing face masks to prevent spread of the virus. And later, he sent his loyalists a direct message on Twitter: “The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, pulled his attack ads off the air during Trump’s hospitalization, and on Sunday, he dispatched senior aides to deliver a largely friendly message.

“We are sincerely hoping that the president makes a very quick recovery, and we can see him back out on the campaign trail very soon,” Biden adviser Symone Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She added, “This is a glaring reminder that the virus is real.”

Biden was at home in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday with no plans for in-person campaigning or other public appearances. Having already tested negative, he was expected to release the results of a new coronavirus test later Sunday. His campaign has pledged to disclose those results and all other future test results for the 77-year-old candidate.

First lady Melania Trump has remained at the White House as she recovers from her own bout with the virus.

The White House has been working to trace a flurry of new infections of close Trump aides and allies, including adviser Hope Hicks, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and several Republican lawmakers. The president’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, have also tested positive.