Virus colors campaign, issues in NLR-Sherwood House race

When the global coronavirus settled over Arkansas this year, it forced two candidates locked in a legislative race for one of the state's smallest and most densely populated House districts to improvise their campaign strategies.

Both state Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, and his challenger, Democrat Matthew Stallings, said they have largely abandoned knocking on doors and holding rallies or fundraisers, traditional staples of local races.

Instead, both candidates said they have draped thousands of hanging pamphlets on doorknobs throughout District 38, which covers several suburban neighborhoods in North Little Rock and Sherwood.

Wing -- a 53-year-old, two-term legislator who is chairman of the House Management Committee -- said he's also been able to reach voters through a surge of calls to his office from those with questions about unemployment assistance, aid to small businesses and the types of workers that are deemed essential.

"A lot of folks reached out to their state representatives because of covid in a way that they hadn't done before," Wing said in an interview last week. "It gave us a chance to show them how state government works."

Stallings, a 37-year-old firefighter with the Little Rock Fire Department, said exposures on the job have forced him to quarantine several times, and his wife, a hair stylist, lost work due to the pandemic.

The experiences, he said, have made it more difficult to seek donations to his campaign.

"You realize people are probably struggling right now," Stallings said. Many neighbors he has met on front lawns have still given what they can, he added.

Boosted largely by individual donors, Stallings has outpaced the incumbent in fundraising, drawing $63,552 to his campaign as of his most recent report from August, with expenditures of $25,138 and $38,414 in cash on hand.

Wing has raised $28,750 as of August, spent $5,898 and ended the month with $64,120 in cash, much of it left over from previous campaigns.

In 2018, Wing successfully defended his seat against Democrat Chase Mangiapane by more than 6 percentage points, outspending him by more than 2-to-1.

MINIMUM WAGE VOTES

Shortly after filing for office in November, Stallings highlighted a pair of votes that Wing cast regarding the state's 2018 minimum wage increase.

The firefighter said those votes conflicted with the wishes of voters in the district and state who had approved raising the minimum wage to $11 per hour by 2021. In an interview last week, he repeated that concern.

"They were important before this started, and the pandemic has just compounded these issues," Stallings said.

The bills Stallings pointed to were House Bills 1752 and 1753, both by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs.

Wing voted "present" on HB1752, which would have kept the minimum wage at $9.25 an hour for businesses with fewer than 25 employees, and "yes" on HB1753, which would have applied the $9.25 minimum wage to employees younger than 20. Both bills failed to pass the House.

Stallings said he would have voted against both bills, adding that higher wages are vital to families who have suffered job losses during the pandemic.

"How many of these kids working in Kroger became the primary breadwinners in their family because of what just happened?" Stallings said.

Wing defended both votes, saying that he voted to keep wages lower for teenage workers in hopes that more entry-level jobs would become available to them. He called his "present" vote on HB1752 a "soft no" that indicated a "nod that you understand what they're trying to do, but they're not implementing it in the right way."

"There was a lot of discussion on those [bills]," Wing said. "We're trying to help businesses and at the same time we're trying to help workers."

Stallings also voiced concern about a $2,000 campaign contribution that Wing received in December from the Arkansas Realtors Association political action committee.. Stallings noted the group's past efforts to kill legislation guaranteeing that rental housing have minimum standards of habitability.

Arkansas is the only state in the country that lacks such a standard. Legislation opposed by the association in 2019 included minimum standards such as a waterproof roof, running water, working electricity and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Stallings said unsafe and unkempt rental housing poses hazards to tenants as well as others who may come in contact with the property, pointing to his experience as a firefighter.

"If it's dangerous just as it is, when it's on fire it's even more dangerous," Stallings said.

Wing said he never adopted a stance on the 2019 legislation, House Bill 1410, which was defeated in committee and never reached the House floor. However, he said the contribution from the Realtors Association did not imply "prejudgment on any bill they have."

"I absolutely am concerned that everybody have a habitable place, and if you're renting from a landlord, everybody is abiding by the terms of that agreement," Wing said.

Representatives of the Realtors Association did not respond to a request for comment last week.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS

Wing favored legislation in 2019 to create a pilot scholarship program for low-income children to attend private schools in Pulaski County, as well as Act 548, which expanded the Succeed Scholarship program.

Wing said he remained open to "letting children and their families have the primary say in their education."

Stallings said he opposed spending public money to send children to private schools, saying the money could be better used to strengthen public school programs. (His campaign manager clarified that Stallings did not oppose Succeed Scholarships, which are intended for students with special needs.)

"In North Little Rock, there's not a seat for every kid in pre-K," Stallings said.

IN AGREEMENT

The two candidates are more closely aligned on other issues that have faced the Legislature in recent years.

Both said they support continued funding for Arkansas Works, the state's private-option Medicaid expansion program that provides health insurance to more than 280,000 low-income Arkansans.

Both plan to vote for Issue 1, a measure on the ballot this fall to permanently extend the state's 0.5% sales tax to fund highway construction, though Stallings expressed some discontent with the proposal after the Legislature approved a tax cut for high earners last year.

"No, I don't like that idea, but we need to find a way to fix our roads," Stallings said. "Ultimately I think I'll probably vote for it."

Wing touted his record on highway construction, pointing to legislation he sponsored in 2017 to create a pilot program at the state Highway Commission for using the "construction manager-general contractor" method of building transportation projects.

The method, as outlined in Act 809, allows the state to hire a construction manager-general contractor to provide input on "preconstruction services," before agreeing on a guaranteed maximum price to build the project.

Wing said the method allows for a "seamless transition" between the design and building phases of projects that can lower both costs and construction time.

He sponsored further legislation in 2019 to expand the pilot program.

Stallings pushed for the Legislature's passage last year of Crump's Law, which gave firefighters in the state who are diagnosed with cancer six months of paid sick leave. He advocated for the bill as the political director for the Arkansas Professional Firefighters Association.

Wing was a co-sponsor of the bill, HB1773, that became Crump's Law. The law was named for Nathaniel Crump, a firefighter who worked alongside Stallings on the Little Rock Fire Department's Engine 3 before dying of colon cancer in 2017.

If reelected, Wing said he hopes to work on legislation to give bankers greater leeway to work with law enforcement to fight scam operations, as well as eliminating the tax on feminine hygiene products.

Stallings said he would focus on issues related to lowering the cost of drugs and health care, along with workers' compensation benefits.

Wing, a former sportscaster, lives in North Little Rock's Overbrook neighborhood with his wife and four children. He is the owner of Wing Media Group, which produces television shows and commercials with a focus on outdoor and military content.

Stallings lives in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock with his wife and three children. He is a member of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters Association and Little Rock Firefighters Local 34.

Matthew Stallings (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)