Warren's quick shift earns first win

How does one team go from preparing for a familiar conference opponent to a brand-new team in just over 24 hours?

In a global pandemic, a way must be found.

That was the case for Warren, whose 4A-8 Conference home game against Star City was canceled Thursday afternoon after Star City announced the school had several positive covid-19 cases and that a number of football players had to be quarantined.

Fortunately for Warren, Booneville was looking for someone to play.

Warren and Booneville -- which had its 3A-4 Conference game at Danville called off because of Danville's covid-19 situation -- agreed to play Friday night at Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium in Warren.

Warren Coach Bo Hembree said the Lumberjacks adjusted quickly.

"On Thursday afternoon, we worked for an hour," Hembree said. "Then on Friday, we had a walk-through before the game."

The Lumberjacks (1-3) trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, but rebounded to defeat previously undefeated Booneville (4-1) 42-35 for their first victory of the season.

Warren outgained Booneville 444-366. Cedric Calbert, who was playing in his first game of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain injury in Warren's scrimmage against McGehee in August, led the Lumberjacks with 143 rushing yards on nine carries.

Trelon Marshall returned after missing two games because of injuries suffered in a four-wheeler accident. He finished with 2 rushing touchdowns and had 68 yards on 11 carries.

The returns of Calbert and Marshall gave the team a boost.

"They came back to practice with a different attitude," Hembree said of the Lumberjacks. "They had a lot of confidence back."

Warren lost its first three games to White Hall, Stuttgart and Texarkana before not playing a week ago at Crossett because of Crossett's covid-19 situation.

Even though the Lumberjacks had short notice with Booneville, Hembree felt it was necessary to play.

"I didn't want to have to tell them that we couldn't play," Hembree said. "It would have been a big letdown. We owed it to our senior class. Credit to Booneville for scheduling us."

Warren is scheduled to host Dumas in its first 4A-8 Conference game Friday.

Southwest-NLR canceled

Little Rock Southwest will miss its third consecutive game because of covid-19 reasons against North Little Rock on Friday, Coach Daryl Patton confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday.

Patton said there are still several players in the Gryphons' program who will not be able to play against North Little Rock after testing positive for the virus.

The first-year high schoolhad to miss its 7A-Central Conference games Sept. 25 against Conway and Friday against Cabot after the district announced 51 students at the school had to be quarantined. Southwest went to virtual instruction last week.

Patton -- who previously was a four-time state championship coach at Fayetteville, then spent the past four seasons at Bauxite -- said it's been an ordeal this season dealing with the virus.

"It's hard enough to start a program," Patton said, "but to do it in the middle of a pandemic, that's tough."

Southwest will begin in-person instruction again Monday. Patton said the players who are available to practice will do so.

The Gryphons' last game was Sept. 11 against Benton at Gryphon Stadium in Little Rock. They are 0-3 with losses to West Memphis, Little Rock Parkview and Benton.

Despite this year's struggles, Patton is hopeful the Gryphons will be competitive in the future.

"We still believe it can be a good football program," Patton said. "But when you take two steps forward, you get taken three steps back.

"Monday, we'll get these kids back to school, face to face. We're going to cherish each and every practice and Friday night that we'll have."

North Little Rock Coach J.R. Eldridge said Saturday that he and his staff are looking for an opponent to replace Southwest for Friday. He also said he does not want to leave Arkansas to play this week.

The Charging Wildcats are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the 7A-Central after a 39-37 victory at Conway on Friday.

"We've played five games in a row. We didn't play a week zero game," Eldridge said. "We would love to have an opponent. If we don't, it is what it is.

"Bottom line, we want to get better. If it's in practice, it's in practice. If it's in a game, it's in a game."

Parkview returning

Little Rock Parkview will return to action after a two-week absence against Benton on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding confirmed the news to the Democrat-Gazette on Saturday.

The Patriots had missed the past two weeks against Greenwood on Sept. 25 and Lake Hamilton on Thursday because of the school's covid-19 situation.

Bolding said the school will open to in-person instruction Monday, and he expects to have almost the entire Patriots team back to practice except one player for covid-19 reasons.

"We're good to go," Bolding said. "We're going to hit the ground running."

Bolding said the school district has deep-cleaned and sanitized the Patriots' football facility. He said every helmet, shoulder pad and other piece of equipment the team uses has been sanitized.

Rank 'em

We've got a 1-2 matchup in the state approaching.

Class 4A No. 1 Joe T. Robinson travels to No. 2 Nashville on Friday in what looks to be one of the state's best matchups this season.

The Senators are coming off a 54-0 loss at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian, but did not have the game officially scheduled until Tuesday last week. Robinson's previously scheduled game at Arkadelphia was canceled because of Arkadelphia's covid-19 situation.

Nashville defeated Fountain Lake 41-3 on Friday for its first 4A-7 Conference victory this season.

The overall top 10 and Class 7A Super Six remain the same after the sixth week of games in the state.

Bryant remains No. 1 overall and in Class 7A after its 31-3 victory at Little Rock Catholic.

In Class 6A, Searcy and Jonesboro enter the Super Six at No. 5 and 6, respectively. Searcy improved to 2-0 in the 6A-East with a 38-9 victory at West Memphis, while Jonesboro started 1-0 in the 6A-East after a 52-27 win at Sheridan.

Vilonia cracks the Class 5A Super Six at No. 6 thanks to a 20-14 victory over Farmington on Friday.

Stuttgart is in the Class 4A Super Six for the first time this season at No. 6. The Ricebirds defeated Heber Springs 42-6 on Friday.