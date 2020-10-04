Youth Ranch to recognize past honorees

The 25th Anniversary Arkansas Children’s Award will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. This year, rather than selecting a new individual or honoree, the event will recognize the recipients from the past 25 years of the Arkansas Children’s Award, said Matt Cleveland, chief development officer for the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches. The program will also feature stories from past ranchers and sheriffs.

— Larry Stone of Little Rock said he was invited to the first Arkansas Children’s Award Dinner hosted by the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches and was blown away by the organization and its approach to helping foster children.

“I grew up in rural southern Arkansas,” said Stone, who is the executive creative director for Stone Ward advertising agency in Little Rock and has been on the board for the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches for more than 10 years. “I knew the value of open space and animals.

“Just being in God’s creation and nature, I knew the value of that as a child and what it meant to you as an adult.”

“Typically, we honor someone who does a lot around the state to support children’s causes, and we have a committee that selects the honoree,” Cleveland said. “We usually honor someone who supports the ranch, and some of these have done a lot for the ranch kids and other kids in the state.”

The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches is a group foster-care organization that was founded by the sheriffs of Arkansas in 1976. It became a place for kids who didn’t have anywhere else to go because their families had members who were incarcerated, or the families were experiencing another crisis. Cleveland said the ranch was designed to provide children with a safe place to call home, and the duration of their stay varies according to the youths’ needs. Cleveland said that over the past five or six years, the program has scaled back from having multiple campuses and just has the Batesville ranch.

“We have house parents who live in the homes and raise the kids just like they are their own and help with homework after school,” he said. “It is a real working ranch with cattle, goats and chickens, and kids can help if they want.

“It is a 600-acre campus just west of Batesville. It is just a beautiful place to grow up.”

Right now, the Batesville Sheriffs’ Ranch houses 24 kids, with six to eight in a cottage. Cleveland said there are only three cottages, as one of the house parents just retired. He said the ranch will look to hire a new house parent once COVID-19 isn’t an issue. He said the biggest focus right now is to keep the kids healthy and safe.

“By being raised in a nurturing environment under a natural setting with house parents and having structure and order, love and discipline — I felt like it was a positive way to give these kids a second chance,” Stone said. “It was a way for them to know they were cared for and nurtured.”

The Sheriffs’ Ranch is 100 percent privately funded and provides a service only through the support of contributions from people who believe in the ranch’s work and the lives changed, Cleveland said.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe has served as master of ceremonies for the event since it started 25 years ago, when he was one of the first honorees.

“[The program] honors people who demonstrated a desire to help and assist in a variety of ways,” Beebe said. “It provides children who were at-risk, abandoned or neglected with a stable home and structure.

“It is a great program. It provides a stable atmosphere and home life for the kids. I have heard story after story of kids who have grown up, done well and given back and become good citizens.”

“Gov. Beebe has been a huge part of the success, and we are grateful to him,” Cleveland said. “He keeps supporting and taking part in this event and really helps lead it every year.”

Cleveland said hosting the event digitally rather than an in-person dinner is definitely going to be different, but he hopes the feel of the event will be similar. Beebe will still serve as the master of ceremonies, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to send a virtual message. Cleveland said this is the ranch’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising about 10 percent of the ranch’s annual budget.

“We still have opportunities for sponsors, which is where the bulk of our fundraising comes from, and anybody can be a sponsor,” Cleveland said. “We will also be asking for donations that evening, and [donors can] text ‘RANCH’ to 4144, where guests can give a gift of any size.”

He said anyone who makes a gift that night will be entered for a chance to win a grill. Other items include a dunk hunt, a fishing trip and gift certificates, which will be auctioned off on the organization’s Facebook page. Last year, the dinner raised more than $200,000. Cleveland said the most money raised was in 2004, when the amount was more than $300,000.

“I think this is a real opportunity to reach a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the ranch,” Stone said, “and to show the caliber of the program and to demonstrate to those who have supported it over the past 24 years the quality of leadership it has produced.”

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the businesses and community who recognize the ranch and its work,” Cleveland said. “It is a special event on a lot of levels.”

For more information or to sponsor the event, call Cleveland at (501) 940-3440, or visit the website youthranches.com.