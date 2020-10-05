3 D.C. journalists catch coronavirus

Three journalists, including New York Times correspondent Michael Shear, tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, as did a White House staffer who works with the press.

The White House Correspondents’ Association urged its members to steer clear of the press room and the small warren of workspaces behind it in the East Wing unless they have urgent business. In the first of a series of emails Friday, the group’s president, Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, asked journalists who don’t have an enclosed office in the workspace and aren’t part of the press pool — the rotating group of reporters that follows the president and shares its reporting with other reporters — to stay away from the White House altogether.

The new infections coincide with a series of White House and Trump campaign events, including the formal introduction of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26.

One reporter who covered the ceremony said journalists were confined to an enclosure behind the seated guests with little space between them. Almost none of the guests wore masks, he said on background. The guests included Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has since tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.