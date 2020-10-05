4 million acres burn in California

A firefighter watches in August as the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread through a neighborhood in Napa County, Calif. (AP/Noah Berger)

LOS ANGELES -- California officials on Sunday announced that the state has now surpassed 4 million acres burned during the current wildfire season, more than double the previous record.

"The 4 million mark is unfathomable. It boggles the mind, and it takes your breath away," said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire."And that number will grow."

With crews on the biggest fire of them all, the August Complex, reporting more vigorous activity within the fire's perimeter Sunday and another warm day ahead of them, officials said conditions remained difficult.

On Saturday, "In certain areas, we were able to get quite a bit of aircraft in. So we really pounded a couple different areas hard with aircraft," McLean said. "If the weather does what is predicted, we're on that glide path, I hope. But that doesn't diminish the amount of work that still needs to be done."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oByU2-_7Co4]

Before this year, 2018 was California's biggest year for wildfires, with more than 1.8 million acres burned.

The fires this year have killed 31 people, according to Cal Fire. More than 100 people died in the 2018 fire season, the majority of them in the Camp Fire in the city of Paradise.

Fires this year have destroyed more than 8,200 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people. The property-damage toll has not yet approached that of 2018, when more than 17,000 homes and 700 businesses were destroyed.

But of the 20 largest wildfires in California's history, five have burned within the span of a couple of months this year, consuming nearly 2.4 million acres.

Lightning in August ignited many of the biggest blazes, but scientists say climate change has also contributed to the conflagrations. It was the hottest August on record in California, and trees and brush were already abnormally dry and combustible after Northern and Central California saw exceptionally dry conditions last winter.

The August Complex fire, the largest fire in the state's history, resurged Saturday night after winds pushed away the smoke and fed oxygen to the flames. Residents in the rural towns of Wildwood and Platina were told to prepare to leave.

The fire had burned 985,304 acres and was 51% contained as of Sunday.

Fire officials have reported 100% containment of two other large complexes of fire that were sparked by lightning in mid-August -- the 396,624-acre SCU Lightning Complex fire in Santa Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties, and the 363,220-acre LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano counties.

Fire crews on Sunday reported progress against the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, which had burned 315,413 acres and was 62% contained.

The North Complex Fire, which killed 15 people after it raced into the towns of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, had burned 317,459 acres and was 83% contained.

In the Los Angeles area, crews fighting the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest said they were mostly focusing on mopping up and strengthening containment lines Sunday.

The fire was 84% contained as of Sunday. It had burned 115,548 acres and had destroyed 87 homes and 83 other structures, though the numbers could rise as teams continue to perform damage assessments, officials said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Alex Wigglesworth and Joseph Serna of Tribune News Service and by Jocelyn Gecker of The Associated Press.