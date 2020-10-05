Beach access limited as Alabama cleans up

The sign on Souvenir City is damaged from Hurricane Sally on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Sally left some people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters until they could be rescued by teams in boats and high-water vehicles. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Alabama's beaches have reopened, but the state's coast has hardly recovered fully from the effects of Hurricane Sally last month.

Visitors still have limited options for getting to the sand because so many boardwalks and beach entry points were damaged, and residents in hard-hit Baldwin County are complaining about the response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Both federal and local officials are urging patience with the recovery.

Grant Brown, a spokesman for the city of Gulf Shores, said damage was "a lot worse than our initial thoughts," and there's still a lot of work to be done.

"Now is not the best time to come to the beaches of Gulf Shores," he told al.com. "The rights of way along the roads are covered with construction debris and stuff and it's just not the same experience. The beaches are OK, but if you look at the south side of the dunes and the loss of sand, it's pretty amazing."

Sally made landfall at Gulf Shores on Sept. 16, pummeling the coast with fierce winds and as much as 30 inches of rain. Officials said the damage was worse in places than from Hurricane Ivan, which landed a direct hit on the same area in 2004.

Storm victims like Terry Boffman have waited in line at FEMA intake centers to ask why their claims have been denied. Boffman told WPMI-TV that he has no insurance and his mobile home may not be habitable due to damage. He doesn't understand why FEMA won't help.

"We've already got mold growing in my house. We've shut off the bedroom where the mold is, and my wife and I are now living in our living room," said Boffman.

FEMA spokesman Ruben Brown said many refusals are based on missing information or incomplete insurance claims, and applicants can appeal initial refusals of aid.

"Some people read the letter. They cast it aside. They say, 'What's the use, I'm not going to continue this process because I'm not going to get help.' That's the wrong answer," said Brown.

Hundreds of hotel rooms and condominium units were rented in Gulf Shores and neighboring Orange Beach this past weekend, officials said, and visitors could get to the beach from private areas.

Grant Brown, the Gulf Shores spokesman, said the city has hauled away 80,000 cubic yards of debris since the storm.