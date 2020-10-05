Brady leads another game-winning drive

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns to help the Buccaneers rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 on Sunday. Brady has overcome a deficit of 10 or more points to win a league-best 34 times, including postseason. (AP/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady is introducing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a new way of winning.

The six-time Super Bowl champion led a come-from-behind victory for the first time since joining his new team, throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns to help the Bucs rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 on Sunday.

It's the 46th time Brady has delivered a winning drive in the fourth-quarter or overtime of a regular-season game -- fourth on the NFL behind Peyton Manning (54), Drew Brees (50) and Dan Marino (47). The 43-year-old quarterback has overcome a deficit of 10 or more points to win a league-best 34 times, including postseason.

"Tom, he's never behind in his mind. We can always make plays to win games," Coach Bruce Arians said.

"How can you not believe in him? He's the greatest to ever do it," receiver Scotty Miller said. "We just go in there and follow his lead."

With several members of the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning cheering on from a suite at Raymond James Stadium -- along with the Cup -- Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception returned for a touchdown to keep the Bucs (3-1) in first place in the NFC South.

Five players -- Miller, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn -- caught scoring passes from Brady, who threw four of them after the Bucs fell behind 24-7 in the second quarter.

"We knew we had played poorly. It was just a show of character. I can honestly say that if this had been last year, we would have gotten beat by 20," Arians said. "This team has a ton of character and playmakers and we started making plays. You can see that when we don't beat ourselves, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes with 1 interception and zero sacks. It was the seventh five-TD performance of his career, first since Sept. 24, 2017, for New England against Houston.

"We've got to keep building on the confidence in one another because there's nothing we're doing out there that's perfect," Brady said. "But we're going to have to keep building on the good things and learn from the bad things."

Rookie Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Chargers (1-3), who've lost three straight with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft playing earlier than expected because of injuries to Tyrod Taylor.

Michael Davis intercepted Brady's sideline throw intended for Justin Watson and returned the ball 73 yards for a first-quarter score and a 14-7 lead. LA extended the advantage to 17 with a 19-yard TD pass to Donald Parham Jr. and Michael Badgley's 53-yard field goal.

"We have to get over the hump," Herbert said, noting the Chargers came close in all three losses. "We have to learn to close big games. When we are up 17 points, we can't shoot ourselves in the foot."

The game swung dramatically in the final minute of the opening half.

Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble inside the Los Angeles 10 with the Chargers attempting to run out at the clock. Linebacker Devin White recovered, setting up Brady's 6-yard TD to Evans, who finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

"I was a bit surprised they didn't just take a knee," Evans said. "It was 24-7. They'd had a great first half. They made a mistake. We capitalized on it, got a touchdown and had momentum going into the second half and ran with it."

The Bucs drew closer on Brady's 28-yard scoring throw to O.J. Howard, then took took a short-lived 28-24 lead when the three-time league MVP hit Miller on consecutive plays for 44 yards and 19 yards to get the ball into the end zone again.

Herbert, who threw a 51-yard TD pass to Tyron Johnson in the first half, put the Chargers up 31-28 with a scintillating 73-yard strike to Jalen Guyton, releasing the ball under heavy pressure.

Brady's 9-yard scoring pass to Vaughn finished a seven-play, 75-yard drive that put Tampa Bay ahead for good with 11 minutes remaining.

"We all know his track record. His resume speaks for itself.," Evans said. "We need him to play like that week in and week out if we want to be the special team we're capable of being. We have the upmost confidence in Tom. He had a hell of a game today."

LA Chargers141070--31

Tampa Bay771410--38

First Quarter

TB--Brate 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:00.

LAC--Tyr.Johnson 53 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 8:14.

LAC--M.Davis 78 interception return (Badgley kick), 3:55.

Second Quarter

LAC--Parham 19 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 8:50.

LAC--FG Badgley 53, 1:37.

TB--Evans 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :22.

Third Quarter

TB--Howard 28 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:22.

TB--Miller 19 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :52.

LAC--Guyton 72 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

TB--Vaughn 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:05.

TB--FG Succop 26, 2:40.

Attendance--6,383.

LACTB

First downs1528

Total Net Yards324484

Rushes-yards23-4627-115

Passing278369

Punt Returns1-103-27

Kickoff Returns0-02-57

Interceptions Ret.1-781-3

Comp-Att-Int20-25-130-46-1

Sacked-Yards Lost2-120-0

Punts3-53.33-57.0

Fumbles-Lost1-10-0

Penalties-Yards7-608-90

Time of Possession25:0534:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LA Chargers, Herbert 5-14, Ekeler 2-12, Jackson 6-9, Kelley 9-7, Nabers 1-4. Tampa Bay, Jones 20-111, Vaughn 3-4, McCoy 1-3, Brady 3-(minus 3).

PASSING--LA Chargers, Herbert 20-25-1-290. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-46-1-369.

RECEIVING--LA Chargers, Allen 8-62, Kelley 3-26, Henry 2-39, Jackson 2-12, Guyton 1-72, Johnson 1-53, Parham 1-19, Nabers 1-5, Ekeler 1-2. Tampa Bay, Evans 7-122, Jones 6-17, Miller 5-83, Watson 4-40, Howard 3-50, Vaughn 2-22, Gronkowski 1-29, Brate 1-3, McCoy 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--LA Chargers, Badgley 47. Tampa Bay, Succop 44.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) eludes a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (30) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (30) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) makes a catch after getting past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) celebrates with tight end Hunter Henry (86) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after Parham scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) trips up Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (27) after a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)