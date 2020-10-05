Editor's Note: At press time, the following events, workshops and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center -- 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff -- 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health -- Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department's website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk's Office

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.