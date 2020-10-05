Colonial Dames to use grant for Braille flags

The Pine Bluff John Eliot Chapter members present Braille flags to Linda Vandenberg White (left), state president of the Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. The John Eliot Chapter presenters were Mary Jean Hall, Jerrie Townsend, Jo Ann Cooper and chapter President Sharon Stanley Wyatt. (Special to The Commercial)

Dr. Stuart Fleischner, chairman of the board of the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation, recently presented a check for $500 to the Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century (CD17). The funds will be used to make flags for visually impaired people, according to a news release.

The grant request was submitted by CD17 State President Linda Vandenberg White for funds to buy supplies for 200 Braille flags. The flags are dimensional so the visually impaired can feel the stars and the stripes, according to a news release.

The CD17 state project is to present 200 flags to the Arkansas School for the Blind for the students. The Pine Bluff John Eliot Chapter members were the first to complete the flags. Three other chapters will be completing 150 more.

Hot Springs Area Community Foundation serves as a vehicle for helping individuals, firms and organizations in the area in carrying out philanthropic plans, according to the release.

The foundation is among 29 affiliates of Arkansas Community Foundation. The Hot Springs Area foundation has provided more than $12 million in cumulative grants throughout 28 years of service to Garland and Montgomery counties. These grants support programs that respond to critical needs such as food insecurity and health-related issues, as well as programs that sustain and enrich, like the arts and education.

White's flag project benefits people at the School for the Blind at Little Rock. The school is a state-run public facility serving blind and visually impaired students from kindergarten through high school grades as well as residential, day school, and part-time enrollment programs.

For details on Arkansas CD17, contact Linda White at ardames17c@gmail.com. For details on the School for the Blind, visit the website at www.arkansasschoolfortheblind.org. For details on the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation, visit www.arcf.org/affiliates/hot-springs-area/.