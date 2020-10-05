Early voting sites, hours set

In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.
Eligible voters may cast their vote at any of these early voting centers beginning Oct. 19:
• Sebastian County Courthouse, 35 S. Sixth St., Room G8, Fort Smith.
• Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith.
• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith.
• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith.
• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood.
Hours are:
• Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Oct. 24: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.,
• Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Nov. 3, which is Election Day, 31 voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. throughout Sebastian County.
