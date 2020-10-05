ESPN2 to televise Arkansas-Ole Miss game

A flight team flies over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to a game between Arkansas and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas' Oct. 17 game against Ole Miss will be televised by ESPN2.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. It will be the Razorbacks' homecoming game.

Ole Miss (1-1) is scheduled to host No. 2 Alabama this week. The Rebels are coming off of a 42-41 overtime victory at Kentucky.

The Razorbacks (1-1) are scheduled to play at No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.

Arkansas and Ole Miss both received votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.