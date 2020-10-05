ESPN2 to televise Arkansas-Ole Miss game

A flight team flies over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to a game between Arkansas and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Oct. 17 game against Ole Miss will be televised by ESPN2.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. It will be the Razorbacks' homecoming game.
Ole Miss (1-1) is scheduled to host No. 2 Alabama this week. The Rebels are coming off of a 42-41 overtime victory at Kentucky.
The Razorbacks (1-1) are scheduled to play at No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.
Arkansas and Ole Miss both received votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.