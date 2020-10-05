Fayetteville police identify man killed in burglary

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have identified the man shot in a failed burglary Saturday as Chase Reel, 21, of Fayetteville.

According to information from the Fayetteville Police Department, Reel was shot once in the chest during a burglary at his residence at 2518 W. Cornerstone Place.

Travis Trustin, 24, of 3325 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested at the scene and is being held with no bond set in the Washington County Detention Center in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, and escape.

According to a police report, officers were sent to the residence at 2518 W. Cornerstone Place early Saturday after receiving a 911 call from a resident who said a man with a gun was inside the residence. While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers he said he heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived they found Trustin being held down in the back yard of the residence. Reel was found dead inside the residence.

The police report states that one resident arrived at the home around 1 a.m. and saw someone inside that he thought was a friend. The man entered the residence and Trustin held him at gunpoint for about 30 minutes.

Other residents arrived and saw the two men inside. Reel kicked in the back door of the residence and confronted Trustin in the living room. Reel then went to his bedroom where he retrieved a rifle. Reel returned to the living room and Trustin, who was armed with a pistol, shot Reel.

The man was was being held by Trustin, who has not been identified, then wrestled the pistol away from Trustin. During the struggle several shots were fired but no other injuries were reported. Trustin ran out of the house but was tackled to the ground and was being held in the back yard of the residence when officers arrived.

According to the report, Trustin told police he found the pistol used in the shooting in a bedroom at the residence. Trustin reportedly attempted to flee from officers during an interview at the police department.