2 Pine Bluff officers shot, at least 1 hospitalized, authorities say

by David Wilson | Today at 3:06 p.m.
Two Pine Bluff police officers were shot Monday, leaving at least one hospitalized, authorities said.

A Twitter post by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Little Rock office states the agency is assisting Pine Bluff and state police following the shooting.

In a social media post, the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said one officer was taken to the hospital, though further information on the conditions of the two weren’t immediately available Monday afternoon.

The conditions of the wounded officers were unclear Monday afternoon, and further information wasn't immediately available.

Messages left with the Pine Bluff Police Department and Arkansas State Police seeking additional information weren’t immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates.

