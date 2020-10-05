High school football schedule

All games start at 7 p.m.
Subject to change
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Rogers at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville
Bentonville at Rogers Heritage
Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale
7A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Conway
LR Catholic at Fort Smith Northside
LR Central at Bryant, ccd., covid-19
LR Southwest at North Little Rock, ccd, covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton at LR Parkview
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Lake Hamilton at Russellville
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
6A-EAST
Sheridan at El Dorado
Pine Bluff at Jonesboro
Marion at Searcy
Sylvan Hills at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Alma at Clarksville
Harrison at Greenbrier
Farmington at Morrilton
Pea Ridge at Vilonia
5A-EAST
Batesville at Forrest City
Brookland at Greene Co. Tech
Paragould at Nettleton
Wynne at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at De Queen
Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside
Camden Fairview at Magnolia
OPEN Hope
5A-CENTRAL
White Hall at Pulaski Academy
LR Hall at Watson Chapel
Beebe at LR Christian, ccd., covid-19
Jacksonville at Maumelle, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Berryville at Elkins
Green Forest at Gentry
Huntsville at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian
4A-2
Heber Springs at Cent. Ark. Christian
Southside Batesville at Lonoke
Clinton at Mills
Bald Knob at Stuttgart
4A-3
Pocahontas at Cave City
Trumann at Gosnell
Blytheville at Highland
Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside
4A-4
Pottsville at Dardanelle
Dover at Mena
Lamar at Waldron
OPEN Ozark
4A-7
Bauxite at Benton Harmony Grove
Ashdown at Malvern
Joe T. Robinson at Nashville
Arkadelphia at Fountain Lake, ccd., covid-19
4A-8
DeWitt at Crossett
Helena-W. Helena at Monticello
Dumas at Warren
Hamburg at Star City, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Lincoln at Greenland
Cedarville at Hackett
Charleston at Mansfield
Lavaca at West Fork
3A-2
Riverview at Harding Academy
Mountain View at Newport
OPEN Melbourne
3A-3
Corning at Hoxie
Harrisburg at Manila
Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge at Piggott
3A-4
Danville at Atkins
Paris at Baptist Prep
Mayflower at Booneville
Perryville at Two Rivers
3A-5
Prescott at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Genoa Central
Bismarck at Glen Rose
Fouke at Horatio
3A-6
Lake Village at Drew Central
Camden Harmony Grove at McGehee
Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Rison at Smackover
CLASS 2A
2A-3
Marked Tree at Cross County
Cedar Ridge at McCrory
2A-4
Magazine at Hector
Conway Christian at Johnson Co. Westside
Bigelow at Mountainburg
Quitman at Yellville-Summit
2A-5
Magnet Cove at Mount Ida
Cutter Morning Star at Poyen
OPEN Gurdon
2A-6
Marvell at Carlisle
Clarendon at England
Des Arc at Hazen
2A-7
Foreman at Dierks
Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro
2A-8
Fordyce at Junction City
Bearden at Parkers Chapel
Hampton at Strong
NONCONFERENCE
Earle at Lafayette County
East Poinsett County at Salem