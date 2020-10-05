Sections
High school football schedule

Today at 1:58 a.m.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Subject to change

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Rogers at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Conway

LR Catholic at Fort Smith Northside

LR Central at Bryant, ccd., covid-19

LR Southwest at North Little Rock, ccd, covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton at LR Parkview

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Lake Hamilton at Russellville

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

6A-EAST

Sheridan at El Dorado

Pine Bluff at Jonesboro

Marion at Searcy

Sylvan Hills at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Alma at Clarksville

Harrison at Greenbrier

Farmington at Morrilton

Pea Ridge at Vilonia

5A-EAST

Batesville at Forrest City

Brookland at Greene Co. Tech

Paragould at Nettleton

Wynne at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at De Queen

Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside

Camden Fairview at Magnolia

OPEN Hope

5A-CENTRAL

White Hall at Pulaski Academy

LR Hall at Watson Chapel

Beebe at LR Christian, ccd., covid-19

Jacksonville at Maumelle, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Berryville at Elkins

Green Forest at Gentry

Huntsville at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian

4A-2

Heber Springs at Cent. Ark. Christian

Southside Batesville at Lonoke

Clinton at Mills

Bald Knob at Stuttgart

4A-3

Pocahontas at Cave City

Trumann at Gosnell

Blytheville at Highland

Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Pottsville at Dardanelle

Dover at Mena

Lamar at Waldron

OPEN Ozark

4A-7

Bauxite at Benton Harmony Grove

Ashdown at Malvern

Joe T. Robinson at Nashville

Arkadelphia at Fountain Lake, ccd., covid-19

4A-8

DeWitt at Crossett

Helena-W. Helena at Monticello

Dumas at Warren

Hamburg at Star City, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Lincoln at Greenland

Cedarville at Hackett

Charleston at Mansfield

Lavaca at West Fork

3A-2

Riverview at Harding Academy

Mountain View at Newport

OPEN Melbourne

3A-3

Corning at Hoxie

Harrisburg at Manila

Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

3A-4

Danville at Atkins

Paris at Baptist Prep

Mayflower at Booneville

Perryville at Two Rivers

3A-5

Prescott at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Genoa Central

Bismarck at Glen Rose

Fouke at Horatio

3A-6

Lake Village at Drew Central

Camden Harmony Grove at McGehee

Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Rison at Smackover

CLASS 2A

2A-3

Marked Tree at Cross County

Cedar Ridge at McCrory

2A-4

Magazine at Hector

Conway Christian at Johnson Co. Westside

Bigelow at Mountainburg

Quitman at Yellville-Summit

2A-5

Magnet Cove at Mount Ida

Cutter Morning Star at Poyen

OPEN Gurdon

2A-6

Marvell at Carlisle

Clarendon at England

Des Arc at Hazen

2A-7

Foreman at Dierks

Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro

2A-8

Fordyce at Junction City

Bearden at Parkers Chapel

Hampton at Strong

NONCONFERENCE

Earle at Lafayette County

East Poinsett County at Salem

