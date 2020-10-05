Homemakers talk about racial equity

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Centennial Fellowship Church in two groups while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The program for the month was "Creating a Common Language for Racial Understanding," according to a news release.

Some of the terms discussed and their definitions were:

• Discrimination is unfair treatment of a person or group.

• Racial equity is treating people the same regardless of social, economic or cultural differences.

• Equity is about fairness and equal access to opportunity. It takes social differences and the social structures of inequality into account rather than assuming that everyone begins on a level playing field, and through hard work, anyone could succeed.

• Prejudice is a judgment or opinion that is formed on insufficient grounds before facts are known or in disregard of facts that contradict it. These are learned, and they can be unlearned.

Fighting racism goes hand in hand with creating communities where everyone has a voice and a chance to work together, according to the discussion.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, the club discussed that members have been sewing face masks since the pandemic started. Masks have been donated to various agencies including Arkansas Children's Hospital, Corps of Engineers, Department of Human Services, the police department and county libraries.

Nancy Rosen, special community service chairwoman, presented a check and certificate to the club for the project book she submitted to the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council.

The group also discussed that the Holiday Foods Show has been canceled this year due to covid-19. Debbie James, Holiday Foods chairwoman, said that there would be a cookbook for the public, "Unmasking Our Best Recipes for the Holidays."

These cookbooks, which sell for $5 each, can be purchased by making a check payable to JCEHC and mailing it to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, Arkansas, 71602.