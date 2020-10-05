At least 2 injured Razorbacks to return to practice Monday

— Arkansas is expected to get at least two starters back at practice Monday after they missed the majority of the Razorbacks' 21-14 victory over Mississippi State.

Receiver Treylon Burks and running back Rakeem Boyd are expected to practice, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. Both players left during the first half of Saturday's game against the Bulldogs.

Burks said in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday that he was going to undergo an MRI on his knee Sunday. Boyd's injury was undisclosed, but it appeared to be to his lower body early in the second quarter.

Boyd had eight carries for 28 yards prior to the injury. Burks had a 10-yard reception at Mississippi State and was coming off a career-best game against Georgia during which he caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Pittman said cornerback Montaric Brown should be available for the Razorbacks' game at No. 13 Auburn this weekend, but was unsure if he would be able to practice Monday. Brown was injured while making a tackle Saturday.

The prognosis sounds less encouraging for defensive end Dorian Gerald, who suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Arkansas' season opener against Georgia. Gerald, who has 1.5 sacks, did not play at Mississippi State.

"We’ve just got to wait and see a little on Gerald," Pittman said.

Pittman indicated linebacker Grant Morgan injured his elbow at Mississippi State. Morgan was seen going to the locker room during the second quarter of the game, but returned with a brace on his left arm and finished with a career-high 15 tackles.

"We may have to get the other elbow hurt if he made 15 tackles; he may get to 20," Pittman said. "In all seriousness, he's fine. His elbow is sore, but he'll be ready to go. He's a tough kid. He's a Morgan. His brother (former Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan) was tough, too. I imagine everybody in the family is. He loves to play and he toughed it out and got treatment, and he'll be fine."

Pittman said defensive end Julius Coates is expected to play at Auburn. Coates and running back A'Montae Spivey missed the Mississippi State game for non-injury reasons, Pittman said, but did not elaborate.

Spivey's status for the Auburn game was not discussed by Pittman. The redshirt freshman running back is from Phenix City, Ala., about 30 miles from the Auburn campus.