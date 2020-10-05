Mike Grzyb, the deputy fire chief of St. Charles, Mo., said no one was injured and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Walmart that was confined to a rack of clothes in the men’s department where, authorities said, the fire was set intentionally.

Amber Kraft, a spokeswoman for the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, announced the start of the park’s annual Fat Bear Week, a bracket-style competition where people can vote online to pick the fattest brown bear as the animals stuff themselves for winter hibernation.

Mark Dodd, senior biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said the agency identified and monitored 2,777 loggerhead sea turtle nests with more than 250,000 eggs this spring and summer, which is in line with the state’s recovery goal for the turtles.

Sarah Balyea, a spokeswoman for Tulane Health System in Metairie, La., said a baby boy born after only 22 weeks in the womb is healthy and at home after 19 weeks in intensive care, and is the youngest gestational-age baby to “graduate” from intensive care in the hospital system.

Derlin Newey, 89, of Roy, Utah, who has been supplementing his Social Security income by delivering pizzas for Papa John’s, received a surprise tip from a house he regularly delivers to after Carlos Valdez and his family raised over $12,000 on Newey’s behalf through a crowdfunding campaign via TikTok.

Kenneth White, formerly of Cave Creek, Ariz., was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to money laundering in a fraudulent oil well scheme in which 13 investors paid White about $1.9 million, according to prosecutors.