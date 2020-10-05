Scam preys on voters’ concerns, Pope County official warns

A Pope County official is warning residents about a voting scam and advising voters not to give out personal information over the phone.

Pam Ennis, Pope County clerk, said in an email on Thursday a scammer contacted a voter by phone and asked the person for a Social Security number as part of their request for a ballot.

Ennis stressed her office would never call and ask for personal information like a Social Security number as part of the absentee balloting process.

In a phone interview Monday, Ennis said the tactic is a new one that preys upon people’s concern that their vote will not be counted in the election. She said the scammer contacted a voter who knew they hadn’t sent in a request for a ballot and the voter became suspicious when they asked for personal information.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2.