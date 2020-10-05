Slain Little Rock woman pregnant, police say

Little Rock police investigate a homicide Thursday in the 5200 block of Stanley Road, where a woman was shot to death in her apartment. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Police said Monday a 35-year-old woman fatally shot last week at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex was pregnant at the time of her death.

Officers responding to a shooting at 5204 Stanley Drive on Thursday found Dekeesha McPhearson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Little Rock police. McPhearson was taken to UAMS Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, a police report states.

On Friday, Little Rock police were notified by the Arkansas State Crime Lab that McPhearson was pregnant when she died of her injuries, according to the report.

Police said preliminary information suggests two men approached the rear of the complex and began shooting. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.