State police: Little Rock man killed in I-530 crash

A Little Rock man was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Interstate 530, state police reported.

Kendrick Jacks, 39, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on the interstate around 4:15 a.m., a preliminary crash report states. Near the Gravel Pit Road exit in Jefferson County, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. Jacks was pronounced dead on scene around 4:40 a.m., troopers said.

The report states weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

At least 475 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.