Man, 65, dies in rollover crash in Monroe County, troopers say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Holly Grove man was killed in a rollover crash Friday, authorities said.
Gregory Bryant, 65, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Arkansas 79 south of Roe, a preliminary crash report states. Bryant lost control of the vehicle, according to the report, which went into a ditch and rolled "several" times. Troopers said Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather was clear and road conditions were good at the time of the crash, the report states.
At least 475 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers show.
