Sudan split over push for ties with Israel

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, in Khartoum, Sudan. Sudan’s transitional authorities are desperate to have sanctions lifted that are linked to its listing by the U.S. as a terror sponsor. That would be a key step toward ending its isolation and rebuilding its battered economy, which has plunged in recent months, threatening to destabilize the political transition.(Sudanese Cabinet via AP, File)

CAIRO -- Sudan's fragile interim government is sharply divided over normalizing relations with Israel, as it finds itself under intense pressure from the Trump administration to become the third Arab country to do so in short order -- after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Washington's push is part of a campaign to score foreign policy achievements ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Sudan seemed like a natural target for the pressure campaign because of U.S. leverage -- Khartoum's desperate efforts to be removed from a U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism. It can only get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy once that stain is removed.

While Sudan's transitional government has been negotiating the terms of removing the country from the list for more than a year, U.S. officials introduced the linkage to normalization with Israel more recently.

Top Sudanese military leaders, who govern along with civilian technocrats on a Sovereign Council, have become increasingly vocal in their support for normalization with Israel as part of a quick deal with Washington.

"Now, whether we like it or not, the removal (of Sudan from the terror list) is tied to (normalization) with Israel," the deputy head of the council, Gen. Mohammed Dagalo, told a local television station Friday.

"We need Israel ... Israel is a developed country and the whole world is working with it," he said. "We will have benefits from such relations ... We hope all look at Sudan's interests."

Such comments would have been unthinkable until recently in a country where public hostility toward Israel remains strong.

Sudan, a Muslim-majority African country, has long said it supports the Palestinian people in their calls for an independent state. Khartoum hosted the historic Arab League summit after the 1967 Mideast War in which Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem -- lands the Palestinians seek for that state. The conference approved a resolution that became known as the "three no's" -- no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations.

The top civilian official in the coalition, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has argued that the transitional government does not have the mandate to decide on foreign policy issues of this magnitude.

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sudan last month, Hamdok urged him to move forward with removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and not link it to recognizing Israel.

"It needs a deep discussion within our society," Hamdok told reporters last week.

Several Sudanese officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said civilian leaders prefer to wait on any deal until after the U.S. election.

The officials said military leaders seek a quick U.S.-Sudan deal, including normalization with Israel, in exchange for an aid package. They said the military fears incentives being offered now could be withdrawn after the U.S. election.

One sticking point is the size of future aid to Sudan. Less than $1 billion in cash has been offered, mostly to be paid by the Emirates, a Sudanese official said, while the country has asked for $3 billion.

An Israeli official said the talks on normalization remain purely between the U.S. and Sudan.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee and Josef Federman of The Associated Press.