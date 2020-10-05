TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

18 Sunset Drive -- Owned by Steven W. Quattlebaum, this house was sold to John T. Baxter and the 18 Sunset Drive Trust for $1,350,000.

11801 Fairway Drive -- Owned by Catherine A. and John M. Lawlor and the Lawlor Joint Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Jennifer and Andrew Adkins for $780,000.

10 Tory Court -- Owned by Melanie D. and Dennis W. Hoover, this house was sold to Taylor M. Washburn and Kenneth W. Howell for $755,000.

12 Glenleigh Drive -- Owned by Chanda C. and Carlo E. Chacon, this house was sold to Angela M. and Kevin E. Wimmer for $755,000.

115 Ferncrest Drive -- Owned by Brenda and Willie Godwin and the Godwin Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to Kandi K. and D. Marc Holmes for $732,000.