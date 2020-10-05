Trevisan reaches Open quarterfinals

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in two sets, 6-4, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

TENNIS

Trevisan leads Open upset parade

PARIS -- Martina Trevisan has been doing video chats from her hotel room with her mental coach every day along the way to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, a run the 159th-ranked qualifier acknowledges is "a little" shocking, just not as much to her as to everyone else.

So after Trevisan's 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 5 seed Kiki Bertens at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Sunday, which was just as out-of-nowhere at this out-of-nowhere French Open as Iga Swiatek's 6-1, 6-2 win against 2018 champion and No. 1 seed Simona Halep over at Court Philippe Chatrier, the 26-year-old from Florence, Italy, planned to stick to the routine.

It's helped her for the past two years, not merely the past two weeks, which also featured unexpected wins over Coco Gauff and 20th-seeded Maria Sakkari.

Trevisan's tennis coach, Matteo Catarsi, described one of the goals of the sessions with Florida-based Lorenzo Beltrame, whose clientele also includes three-time major semifinalist Johanna Konta, this way: "Not to feel uncomfortable in this environment, like someone who played in Grand Slam qualifying, but to feel like a queen, like a star."

While Rafael Nadal overwhelmed qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 -- the 20-year-old American, whose father won the 1998 Australian Open, was so star-struck he asked his idol for an autograph after the rout -- and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem held off French wild-card entry Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, the unpredictable outcomes kept arriving at Roland Garros in the fourth round Sunday.

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev lost 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy, then said he had a fever and was short of breath, two symptoms that raise red flags during a coronavirus pandemic that postponed the French Open from May-June to September-October.

Sinner is the first man to reach the quarterfinals in his debut in Paris since Nadal 15 years ago and now faces the 12-time champion. Thiem, runner-up to the King of Clay the past two years, plays No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman, a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 winner against Lorenzo Sonego.

In the other women's matches, No. 3 Elina Svitolina beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 and next takes on Nadia Podoroska, a qualifier from Argentina who is ranked 131st and eliminated Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Italy's Martina Trevisan clenches her fist after scoring a point against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Netherlands' Kiki Bertens reacts after missing a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Poland's Iga Swiatek is overcome with emotion after winning her the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against top-seeded Romania's Simona Halep, in two sets, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Romania's Simona Halep sits on the bench during a switch of sides in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Romania's Simona Halep in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina stretches as she sits on her bench during the switching of sides in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against France's Caroline Garcia at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Spain's Rafael Nadal adjusts his face mask after winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)