Wise to covid, Trump says from hospital

BETHESDA, Md. -- President Donald Trump declared, "I get it," in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade, a surprising move that raised new questions about the president's understanding of the coronavirus that has killed almost 210,000 Americans.

Hours earlier, Trump's medical team reported that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid treatment typically recommended for only the very sick. The doctors also said his health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as today.

"It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about covid," Trump said, standing in his hospital room in a video posted on social media. "I learned it by really going to school."

He added, "I get it, and I understand it."

Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, tested negative for the coronavirus for the third time since he was potentially exposed at last week's debate, his campaign said Sunday.

Before Trump's video was posted, the president cruised by supporters in his bullet-resistant SUV, windows rolled up, driven by Secret Service agents in protective gear who were potentially exposed to the disease that has swept through the White House in recent days.

"This is insanity," tweeted Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump has been hospitalized since Friday evening.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die," the doctor wrote. "For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater."

Trump's doctors earlier in the day sidestepped questions about exactly when Trump's blood oxygen dropped -- an episode they neglected to mention in multiple statements Saturday -- or whether lung scans showed any damage.

It was the second straight day of confusion and obfuscation from a White House already suffering from a credibility crisis. And it raised more doubts about whether the doctors treating the president were sharing accurate, timely information with the American public about the severity of his condition.

Pressed about conflicting information that he and the White House released Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley acknowledged that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president's condition.

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness has had. Didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction," Conley said. "And in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he's doing really well," he said.

"The president has continued to improve," Conley said. "As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course."

'BIT OF A DISCONNECT'

Medical experts said Conley's revelations were hard to square with his upbeat assessment and talk of a discharge. They said that despite the relatively upbeat tone of Sunday's news conference, the details of Trump's treatment and the fact that his oxygen levels have been dropping showed the illness has progressed beyond a mild case of covid-19.

"This is no longer aspirationally positive," said Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University. "And it's much more than just an 'abundance of caution' kind of thing."

Dr. Steven Shapiro, chief medical and scientific officer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, agreed. "There's a little bit of a disconnect," he said.

Trump's drive-by greeting potentially exposed several people in his security detail to covid-19. According to CDC guidelines, "In general, transport and movement of a patient with suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection outside of their room should be limited to medically essential purposes."

Some Secret Service agents have expressed concern about the lackadaisical attitude toward masks and social distancing inside the White House, but there isn't much they can do, according to agents and officials who spoke to the AP. This close to the election, thousands of agents are engaged in protective duty so they can be subbed out quickly should someone test positive.

Concern over the drive capped a day that was focused squarely on the president's health.

OXYGEN WATCHING

Blood oxygen saturation is a key health marker for covid-19 patients. A normal reading is between 95 and 100. Conley said the president had a "high fever" and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday and during "another episode" Saturday.

He was evasive about the timing of the oxygen drops. ("It was over the course of the day, yeah, yesterday morning," he said.) And he was asked whether Trump's level had dropped below 90%, into concerning territory. ("We don't have any recordings here on that.") But he revealed that Trump was given a dose of the steroid dexamethasone in response.

At the time of the briefing, Trump's blood oxygen level was 98% -- within normal range, Trump's medical team said.

Signs of pneumonia or other lung damage could be detected in scans before a patient feels short of breath, but the president's doctors declined to say what those scans have revealed.

"There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern," Conley said. He declined to outline those findings.

Asked about Conley's lack of transparency, White House aide Alyssa Farah suggested the doctors were speaking as much to the president as to the American public. "When you're treating a patient, you want to project confidence, you want to lift their spirits, and that was the intent," she said.

BIDEN

Biden stood with Trump for 90 minutes Tuesday night -- though well more than 6 feet away -- two days before the president announced that he had tested positive. Studies suggest that people may be most likely to spread the virus during the 48 hours before they start to experience symptoms.

Although he tested negative Sunday, Biden is not yet in the clear, because most people incubate the virus for two to 14 days before testing positive or showing symptoms. Johns Hopkins University researchers have reported that PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests are most likely to come back positive eight days after exposure to the virus.

The Democrat pulled his attack ads off the air during Trump's hospitalization, and Sunday he dispatched senior aides to deliver a largely friendly message.

"We are sincerely hoping that the president makes a very quick recovery, and we can see him back out on the campaign trail very soon," senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union."

She added, "This is a glaring reminder that the virus is real."

Biden was at home in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday with no plans for in-person campaigning or other public appearances. But he plans to hold campaign events in the swing state of Florida today.

Sanders said Biden is planning to attend the next debate.

"We are looking forward to the debate on October 15 in Miami," Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union." She added: "We are hoping that President Trump can participate. We are hoping he is medically able to participate."

Sanders said the Biden campaign extends its thoughts and prayers to the president and hopes he makes a quick recovery.

In an interview on ABC News's "This Week," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said the campaign hopes the Commission on Presidential Debates is "going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it's fully safe."

Biden's campaign has pledged to disclose the result of every coronavirus test the 77-year-old candidate takes, following increased pressure for more transparency.

LEAVING SO SOON?

Trump's medical team indicated that his hospital stay could end soon.

"Our plan for today [Sunday] is to have him eat and drink, to be up out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile," Dr. Brian Garibaldi said. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow [today] to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course."

Trump's treatment with the steroid dexamethasone is in addition to the single dose he was given Friday of an experimental drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that supplies antibodies to help the immune system fight the virus. Trump on Friday also began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients. The drugs work in different ways -- the antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus, and remdesivir curbs the virus's ability to multiply.

Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonary critical care, said the president was not showing any side effects of the drugs "that we can tell."

The National Institutes of Health's treatment guidelines recommend against using dexamethasone in patients who do not require oxygen. It has only been proven to help in more serious cases. Among the concerns with earlier use is that steroids tamp down certain immune cells, hindering the body's own ability to fight off infection.

Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.

Although aides suggested that Trump will soon be ready to return to the campaign trail with the election just a month away, doubts persist about how sick the president has been as he heads into a phase where some patients' conditions worsen suddenly and dramatically.

"We know that in many patients who do get very sick, it happens around day 8 to 10," said Helen Boucher, chief of the division of geographic medicine and infectious diseases at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, said even if Trump is discharged from the hospital, "He's not going to your house or my house; he's going to the White House," which is equipped with a medical suite.

First lady Melania Trump has remained at the White House as she recovers from her own bout with the virus.

Several White House officials this weekend expressed frustration with the level of transparency and public disclosure since the president announced his diagnosis early Friday.

They were particularly upset by the whiplash between Conley's rosy assessment Saturday and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' more concerned outlook. They privately acknowledge that the administration has little credibility on covid-19 and that they have unnecessarily squandered what remains of it with the lack of clear, accurate updates on Trump's condition.

Many in the White House are also shaken and scared -- nervous that they have been exposed to the virus and confronting the reality that what seemed like a bubble of safety has become a hot spot. There has been no mass directive sent to staff on how they should respond.

"We need to have trust that what they're telling us about the president's condition is real," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS' "Face the Nation." Suggesting that Trump is approving the medical team's public statements, the Democratic leader said, "That's not very scientific."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Steve Peoples, Zeke Miller, Lauran Neergaard, Jonathan Lemire, Bill Barrow and Marilynn Marchione of The Associated Press; by Felicia Sonmez, Derek Hawkins, Karen DeYoung and Tory Newmyer of The Washington Post; by Katie Thomas and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by Sophia Cai, Josh Wingrove and Emma Kinery of Bloomberg News.

President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters gathered Sunday outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. More photos at arkansasonline.com/105president/. (AP/Tony Peltier)

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, calls on a reporter Sunday during a briefing outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, listens to the briefing Sunday by Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

