Astros find their swing after falling behind A's

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, celebrates with George Springer after they defeated the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES -- A home run derby broke out during a hot, dry day at Dodger Stadium, and suddenly the Houston Astros have their swing and swagger back.

Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Houston's four-run sixth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of their AL division series Monday.

"I love October baseball," Correa said. "The energy is just different. I know there's no fans this year, but the energy to know you win or go home is what drives me."

George Springer, MVP of the 2017 World Series, had four hits for Houston, which trailed 3-0 and 5-3.

"To get down early and not quit and fight hard and come out with a win in the first game is obviously huge," Springer said.

The Astros rallied with two outs in the sixth against Oakland's vaunted bullpen to take control of Major League Baseball's first neutral-site postseason game resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Houston pounded out 16 hits in all as the A's ran through eight pitchers.

"As the game got deeper," Springer said, "the at-bats got better."

The teams combined for six home runs in daytime conditions that were ripe for the ball to carry at the stadium where the Dodgers hit a major league-leading 118 homers. The temperature was 91 degrees at game time under sunny skies and with little breeze, although tricky shadows crept toward the mound during the final innings. The entire best-of-five series will be played during the day. At night, the air is cooler and often thicker, an environment less favorable to hitters.

"I've never seen the ball carry like that here," said Astros Manager Dusty Baker, an All-Star player for the Dodgers in the 1980s.

Houston's hitters hadn't looked quite the same this year, the first since their sign-stealing scheme was unveiled. Altuve, Correa and others slumped during the regular season, and the team hit a combined .194 during a two-game sweep of Minnesota in the wild-card round.

"You can't judge this offense by 60 games," Correa said. "When you get the leadoff guy [Springer] getting on base every single time, good things are going to happen. When he goes, we go as a team."

After two quick outs in the sixth, Houston's Josh Reddick reached when shortstop Marcus Semien booted a grounder for an error that allowed the Astros to extend the inning.

"They played the later innings better than we did," Oakland Manager Bob Melvin said. "We just didn't have the at-bats that we typically do at the end of the game."

Martin Maldonado followed with a single. Springer doubled to shallow left for his 25th career postseason extra-base hit in the leadoff spot, moving past Derek Jeter for most ever. The ball zinged down the third-base line past a diving Chad Pinder, pulling Houston to 5-4.

Altuve's line-drive single to left scored Maldonado and Springer to put the Astros back in front 6-5. Altuve moved up on the throw home and scored on Michael Brantley's single to right.

Correa's second home run -- a blast to center in the seventh -- had Ramon Laureano climbing the wall in pursuit. His spikes dug a hole in the wall covering as the Astros led 8-5.

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAVG.

Springer cf514101.800

Altuve 2b412201.500

Brantley lf501101.200

Bregman 3b422110.500

Tucker rf522000.400

Correa ss523402.600

Gurriel 1b301100.333

Reddick dh410000.000

b-Díaz ph-dh100001.000

Maldonado c511003.200

TOTALS4110161019

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAVG.

La Stella 2b401001.250

Semien ss412000.500

Lamb 3b200001.000

a-Pinder ph-3b100010.000

Canha rf300102.000

Olson 1b321111.333

Davis dh412202.500

Grossman lf401001.250

Laureano cf400001.000

Murphy c411101.250

TOTALS33585210

Houston000304102--10161

Oakland021110000--581

a-grounded out for Lamb in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 9th.

E--Bregman (1), Semien (1). LOB--Houston 8, Oakland 4. 2B--Springer (1), Grossman (1). HR--Bregman (1), off Bassitt; Correa (1), off Bassitt; Correa (2), off Trivino; Davis (1), off McCullers Jr.; Murphy (1), off McCullers Jr.; Olson (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs--Bregman (1), Correa 4 (4), Springer (1), Altuve 2 (2), Brantley (1), Gurriel (1), Davis 2 (2), Murphy (1), Olson (1), Canha (1). CS--Altuve (1). SF--Gurriel, Canha. DP--Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Lamb, Olson, Lamb).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA

McCullers Jr.485415759.00

Taylor, W, 1-0100000100.00

Paredes, H, 1200002210.00

Javier, H, 1100012250.00

Pressly10000170.00

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA

Bassitt493304736.75

Petit10000180.00

Wndlkn, L, 0-12/334001190.00

Diekman2/310000140.00

Trivino2/3111011213.50

Minor100001110.00

Weems02221012Inf

McFarland10000190.00

Weems pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored--Taylor 1-1, Petit 2-0, Diekman 1-1, McFarland 2-1. HBP--Trivino (Gurriel), Minor (Altuve). Umpires--Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Ron Kulpa. T--3:30.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a two-run single against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy (12) hits a solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., right, during the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis (2) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Matt Olson (28) against the Houston Astros during the second inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Also pictured at rear is Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) hits a two-run home run off of Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt, left, during the fourth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien, right, scores on a sacrifice fly hit by Mark Canha past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, center, during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)