Baxter County teen charged in Lone Rock killing

A Salesville teen is in custody and has been charged with the Monday afternoon shooting death of a man in Lone Rock in Baxter County.

Baxter Morrell Stowers, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jeremy Wayne Alman, 41, also of Salesville, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The prosecuting attorney has decided to charge Stowers as an adult and he is currently being held in the Baxter County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, according to the release.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the Baxter County sheriff’s office was notified of a shooting at 813 County Road 111 in Lone Rock. Stowers called 911 on a cell phone from the address and said he shot and killed a man there, according to the release.

Deputies went to the address where they contacted Stowers, found Alman’s body and took a handgun into evidence. Deputies arrested Stowers at the scene without incident, according to the release.

The Baxter County coroner’s office sent Alman’s body to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Stowers is scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on Oct. 16.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.