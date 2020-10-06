City is left in sorrow after loss of officer

Law officials shed tears after watching Detective Kevin Collins get placed in the back of a white SUV, laid in rest, under the American flag. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

From celebration to sorrow, Monday, Oct. 5, will be a day to remember.

On the corner of Second Avenue and Convention Center Drive in Pine Bluff around noon, the county judge's office was wrapping up the last of three groundbreaking celebrations for three new buildings, the Dr. Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Services Office, and the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The buildings they are replacing are old and worn out, so attendees were likely feeling a sense of joy as they considered the new buildings that would soon take their place. But that moment quickly passed.

Directly across the street, at the Jefferson County sheriff's office, deputies could be seen running to their vehicles in response to an officer-involved shooting at the Econo Lodge at 210 N. Blake St. in Pine Bluff.

At the scene, law enforcement authorities with the Arkansas State Police could be seen escorting a suspect in handcuffs into their unit. Yellow police tape restricted access to the crime scene as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the scene.

Three officers were involved in the incident, and according to the Pine Bluff Police Department, two had suffered injuries and were being treated at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

At the hospital, officers and citizens were gathered around the emergency room doors where detective Kevin Collins had been rushed through and into surgery. Approximately 50 people were waiting outside the hospital doors in hopes of getting good news. But the news, when it came, was the worst possible news.

Sobbing heavily and embracing one another, members of a heartbroken community learned that Collins had died from his injuries. According to Pine Bluff Chief of Police Kelvin Sergeant, Collins, who swore to protect and serve on June 8, 2015, was shot at 12:05 p.m. He underwent surgery, but the attending surgeon pronounced him dead a little after 2 p.m., according to authorities.

There was not a dry eye outside the emergency room doors as Jefferson County sheriff's office deputies and Pine Bluff police officers wept and consoled each other. Shortly after 3 p.m., the crowd of mourners shifted to the second entrance of the emergency room where ambulances and several police vehicles were parked.

State police exited the doors with bags in their hands, placing them in a white SUV. Five minutes later, there was a moment of silence as Collins' body was taken out on a gurney covered by the American flag and placed in the back of the coroner's white SUV.

His colleagues shed tears as they made their way back to their vehicles, many pausing to share their grief with other officers and family members. A procession of lights and sirens from various police agencies including the state police, Jefferson County sheriff's office and Pine Bluff Police Department led Collins from the hospital through the city of Pine Bluff at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Devastated and heavy-hearted, the Pine Bluff Police Department and the state police held a news conference at 4:30 p.m. and spoke in remembrance of Collins.

"Keep praying for the Pine Bluff Police Department. Keep praying for the men and women of our agency right now who are hurting," said Sergeant. "We have lost a family member today, so we are hurting, but at the same time we will continue to offer quality police service to our community. But we do ask for your prayers, your support, and the support and prayers for the three officers involved in this incident, more particular Kevin Collins and his family."

Law officials shed tears after watching fallen hero, Detective Kevin Collins, get placed in the back of a white SUV, laid in rest, under the American flag. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)