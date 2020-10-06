Craighead County GOP chair dies of covid-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The leader of the Republican Party in Craighead County, Steve Farmer, died following his hospitalization for covid-19, the party announced on social media Tuesday.

The Craighead County Republican Committee, which had been posting updates on Farmer’s condition in the hospital, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the county chairman “was a great caring friend to all and a dedicated leader.”

“We will always remember his warm smile,” the post said.

Farmer’s death was first reported by the television station KAIT in Jonesboro.

In another statement, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb said “Steve was a gifted stalwart, working hard as many to turn northeast Arkansas to our Republican Party. My prayers and condolences are with his wife Judy, their children, and grandchildren. May they find comfort in this most difficult time.”



News of Farmer’s death from the virus also brought criticism to the party’s earlier posts from its Reagan Day Dinner hosted on Sept. 12 in Jonesboro. Photos from the event show attendees - including several state lawmakers, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas - huddled together indoors and outdoors, often without wearing masks.

Farmer was not in attendance at the dinner, however, as he had already been hospitalized from his illness, according to Bradley Ledgerwood, a member of the county party who helped organize the event.

“He wore a mask religiously,” Ledgerwood said of Farmer, adding that social media posts attributing his death to the Reagan Dinner were “cruel” and “heartless.”

Ledgerwood said the decision was made to go ahead with the event after learning of Farmer’s illness the day before because the commitment of out-of-town guests, including Gohmert, made it difficult to cancel.

Guests’ temperatures were checked upon arrival, Ledgerwood said, and the party supplied masks that he said guests were encouraged to wear. None of the attendees at the party have since reported testing positive for the virus, he said.