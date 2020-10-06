Democrat challenges Republican incumbent for JP District 15

FAYETTEVILLE -- Democrat Nan House is challenging Butch Pond, the Republican incumbent, in the race for justice of the peace for District 15 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

District 15 covers eastern Washington County.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms. The Quorum Court is made up of eight Republicans and seven Democrats.

Justices of the peace are paid $200 per diem on days they attend quorum court or committee meetings.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2. A voter may request an absentee ballot application by contacting the county clerk in the county where the voter is registered, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website. Voters may download the application from the county website.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer.

Question: Why did you decide to run for justice of the peace and what makes you the best candidate for the position?

House: The main reason I am running is because I would like to be involved in the budget process. We will have less funds than we used to, and it needs to be spent wisely. I feel that as a new member of the Quorum Court I would I have a fresh mindset.

Pond: I was encouraged by many friends who knew I was concerned about local issues.

Question: What area of county government are you most interested in and what specific plans or goals do you have in that area?

Pond: I have always been supportive of the county's road program. Road conditions affect everyone in the county.

House: I am not interested in any specific area, but think that all county government is important in different ways and should be paid attention to. My goal is to represent the people in the county.

Question: County Treasurer Bobby Hill is projecting a drop of about $1 million in Washington County's share of the revenue from the countywide 1% sales tax after the results of the 2020 census are in. How can the Quorum Court deal with that drop in revenue while maintaining services?

House: This is a pretty hard question. I did look at the budget last year, and it was complicated. I think everyone needs to take a good hard look at every area and see what is the most important and what areas might be able to give a little.

I have a whole lot more to learn before I could truly suggest what I think would be good ideas. I have some ideas, but I would not offer them until I have done more research and asked more questions.

Pond: Rely on the grants department as much as possible. Make sure we don't drop any programs that help us receive grant money. Make sure we don't miss any grants to be had. Downsize any programs that will not affect public safety or economy.

Much of this will have to be determined from communication with elected officials and much public input.

Question: The Quorum Court has been discussing an ongoing problem with overcrowding at the Washington County Detention Center. A study recently commissioned by the Quorum Court offers some recommendations on ways to address the problem. What do you think the county should do to better manage the population at the detention center?

Pond: I trust that our circuit judges, prosecutor, public defender, county judge and sheriff will come together as a committee to take these recommendations from the independent study to streamline our justice system, get Washington County into the 21st Century.

It has already been done in other places according to the study. Looking forward to working with everyone concerned. Some of the work has already been done.

House: I think that there isn't just one answer. I would like to see less time waiting to go to trial and assistance, rather than incarceration, for people who have mental health issues that need to be addressed.

Also, Northwest Arkansas is a growing area and with a bigger population comes more crime, so for that reason I do support a bigger detention center.

Nan House