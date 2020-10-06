DEAR READERS: The first Tuesday in October is National Fruit at Work Day. Fruit is defined as the edible part of a plant, derived from a flower.

Fruit is a delicious, all-natural snack option that has no added sugar, is high in fiber and provides a boost of energy to ward off the afternoon slump.

Not a fan of the usual fruits? Eggplant, avocado, squash, tomatoes and olives are all considered fruit. It's time to get healthier with some fruit for National Fruit at Work Day. So whether you're working at home or the office, snack on some delicious fruit.

P.S. Freeze some blueberries, strawberries or raspberries in water in the ice cube tray for a fruity iced tea garnish.

DEAR HELOISE: When I change the water in my dog's bowl, instead of throwing out the old water, I pour it into my hanging plants on my patio. Since drought is becoming more of a concern, it makes me feel better to conserve every drop of water that I can.

-- Mary in California

DEAR READER: I couldn't agree more. Water is precious in so many areas of our country.

DEAR HELOISE: For my son who's off for his first year in college, I've given him lots of advice, of course, and doing his laundry was right up there.

I suggested he sprinkle a bit of baking soda on his laundry (especially gym clothes -- yuck) in the laundry bag. Then, come wash day, the clothes will come out cleaner and fresher.

-- Maria S.

in Pennsylvania

DEAR READER: It's so good that you are passing along the benefits of having a box of baking soda around for doing laundry. It's also a wonderful, nontoxic, safe, cheap alternative to expensive commercial products and can be used for cleaning and freshening all through the house.

Chances are, microwave use is very popular in dorm rooms, but cleaning them probably is not. For an easy, quick way to remove spills and odors from a microwave, put 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 cup of water in a large, microwave-safe bowl and cook on high for 2-3 minutes, until the water boils and steams up the microwave. This will soften the spills, making it easy to wipe out the interior. Be careful; when you first open the door, the steam will be hot.

