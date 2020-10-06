Happy birthday: You'll stumble onto happiness by simply going where you're needed and believing, when you get there, that you have and are more than enough to make things better. Honest people are drawn to you. Relationships thrive under your watch.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Unfortunately, sometimes groups bring out the worst in people. They can gang up against those they perceive as weaker. There's someone that the others are discounting. You'll listen carefully to what this person has to say.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Beware of those who speak like they have the key to all knowledge. Most likely, they are clueless, as there is no such key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Those who advertise transformation will steal a little of your love of who you are now and sell it back to you in the form of a promise. But maybe you don't need to change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When you like someone a lot, you want to know that they like you, too. So, you test the waters. You push buttons. You watch their reaction and determine whether you're deep enough under their skin to have an effect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Solitude recharges you. It may feel like you're hiding out because if others knew you were alone, they'd have other ideas for your time. But the fact is that you shouldn't need to make up an excuse to get the solo time you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While sharing similarities with someone makes a relationship more convenient, the ways in which you are different make the relationship strong.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's an urge to lavish attention on someone, though it's an approach that could backfire. Stay observant. Look for the sweet spot between what you want to give and what the other person wants to receive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your win of the day will come with a prize — independence. You'll be accountable when you need to be, but you'll also revel in the freedom to come and go as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's time to air a problem you've been thinking about for a while now. You can't get support for something no one knows about. But once it's out, wisdom and help will come from many directions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Whatever you do, you'll do it with more gusto today because you're coming at life with a new sense of purpose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You already have all the raw materials, and you know how to put it together. Now all you need is for someone to say, "Go." Don't wait for that. You can say "go" with the best of 'em.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's no such thing as a perfect course of action. Making your mark on the world isn't about doing all of the right things. It's the overall impact of your presence that will matter.