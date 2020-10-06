Hot Springs enjoys show by Johnson

Hot Springs Coach Darrell Burnett couldn't help but be impressed by Devin Johnson's performance Friday night at Hope.

The senior running back and linebacker finished with 316 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries, while also recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble in the Trojans' 63-42 victory over the Bobcats.

For his efforts, Johnson is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette player of the week.

"He was a game-breaker," Burnett said. "He rushed for all of those yards, and he had 12 tackles and a forced fumble. He had a complete game.

"It was breathtaking."

Johnson, who averaged 11.2 yards per carry against Hope, scored on runs of 6 and 68 yards, both in the second quarter.

"That was a chance to show my speed," Johnson said of the 68-yard touchdown run. "I put a lot of trust in my quarterback and my offensive line. I did what I was coached to do."

Through four games, Johnson has rushed for 675 yards and 5 touchdowns on 85 carries.

Hot Springs (2-1, 1-0 5A-South) finished with 745 yards of offense and limited Hope (1-3, 1-1) to 287 yards.

Johnson's two touchdowns helped the Trojans take a 35-21 lead at halftime. They extended their lead to 56-21 by the end of the third quarter.

While Johnson was excited about the victory, he said the Trojans must remain focused on their next five games ahead.

"I told our guys that I feel like we need to stay humble and stay with it," Johnson said. "We have to keep working hard."

Since becoming a starter in 2018 as a sophomore, Johnson has been one of the Trojans' top players, Burnett said.

"He is a coach on the field," Burnett said. "He knows what is going on. He tells his teammates where they are supposed to fit in. On offense, he understands the defensive fronts and where the linebackers are at.

"He's a gamer. He's really smart."

Johnson said he enjoys playing defense more than offense.

"I get to make more contact," Johnson said. "I make a lot more noise. It fits more of my personality."

Johnson has received college interest from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and Lyon University in Batesville, among other schools.

Burnett said Johnson can be successful at the collegiate level.

"He's focused on getting to college," Burnett said. "He can play running back, inside linebacker or outside linebacker."

Hot Springs is at De Queen on Friday. Johnson said his goals are simple for the Trojans.

"Win conference and get to the playoffs," Johnson said. "That would be next level for us."

As for Burnett, he said the Trojans can keep improving.

"We have to work on ourselves," Burnett said. "We have to play a cleaner game."