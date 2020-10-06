Jonesboro police: Driver killed, 3 passengers injured in pursuit

A Memphis woman was the driver killed in a pursuit Saturday with Jonesboro and state police, a police report indicates.

Lakita A. Davis, 35, was driving a vehicle which fled a robbery call at Dollar General, 5431 Southwest Drive, according to Jonesboro police.

A Facebook post by the department states the suspect vehicle fled north on Southwest Drive. The driver refused to stop, according to the post, and crashed during the pursuit with Jonesboro and state police.

The post states that the vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to area hospitals.

Jonesboro police Tuesday confirmed the three injured were passengers in the vehicle. Davis and the passengers – an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were listed as robbery and fleeing suspects in the report.