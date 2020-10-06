Little Rock man charged after chase by police through 3 counties

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock man was arrested early Saturday after officers said he fled from a Garland County sheriff's deputy and led authorities on a high-speed pursuit across three counties.

Michael Lynn Grayson, 36, who is a felon on parole, was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 a.m. and charged with a felony count of fleeing, punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Grayson, who was also cited for two counts of speeding, careless and prohibited driving, improper lane change and failure to maintain control, was being held without bail and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Darrell Harmon made a traffic stop on a tan Hyundai Elantra on East Grand Avenue near Ohana Drive for speeding, reportedly going 79 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The Elantra pulled over on the side of the road and Harmon was walking over to the driver's side window when he saw the brake lights come on and then the driver of the Elantra, later identified as Grayson, made a U-turn and headed back the opposite way on East Grand, headed outbound.

Harmon ran back to his unit and began a pursuit of the vehicle and was soon joined by Sgt. Josh Cannon. The pursuit continued past the rest area and into Saline County with the suspect vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph "with extreme indifference to the value of human life."

He noted the vehicle "weaved in and out of vehicles on the highway" and on multiple occasions "other vehicles had to swerve to get out of the way." Grayson also allegedly slammed on his brakes repeatedly to avoid hitting other vehicles.

The pursuit continued into Pulaski County, with speeds still in excess of 100 mph, as multiple Arkansas State Police units took over the lead on the chase. Just before Exit 133 on Interstate 30, the vehicle stopped on a bridge and troopers were able to get Grayson out of the vehicle and into custody without further incident.

Grayson was transported to the Garland County jail, where the charges were filed.

According to court records, Grayson was convicted on May 9, 2014, in Stuttgart of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and sentenced to nine years in prison, but was later paroled. On Nov. 2, 2019, he was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by certain persons in Pulaski County and is set to stand trial on May 11.

On July 18, also in Pulaski County, he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, and later released on a $20,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on those charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court today.