Little Rock man shot multiple times, injured, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An 18 year-old Little Rock man was shot multiple times Monday evening, according to police.

Officers were initially called to the area of West 22nd Street and South Maple Street around 7 p.m. on a shots fired call, where they found shell casings and bullet holes on the north side of 2117 S. Maple Street, a residence, a Little Rock police report states. Police said there was no one home at the time but they did find a blood trail.

Officers then responded to the 2100 block of South Valentine street, where they found Calvin Watson, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds in his left arm, shoulder and buttocks. He said he had been shot on Maple Street, according to the police report.

Officers rendered aid and Watson was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment where he is in stable condition, police said.

The report lists the Maple Street location as Watson’s residence.

No suspect were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.