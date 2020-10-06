Marshals capture suspect in 2019 killings of Camden woman, her son

Jory John Worthen, a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the 2019 murders of his then-girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in Camden, was arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Burbank, Calif., Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In a phone interview on Monday evening, Woody said he was told Worthen was arrested after a "brief pursuit."

A lead led the Marshals Service to Worthen's location in Burbank, according to Woody.

Authorities were preparing to book Worthen into the Los Angeles County jail, Woody said.

Worthen's arrest in California ended a search that had lasted for nearly a year and a half.

Local authorities were searching for him soon after the bodies of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her son were discovered at their residence on June 25, 2019. Worthen had been living at the 1338 Ronald Drive residence at the time.

Worthen's pickup was still at the residence, but Cannon's white 2007 Honda Accord was gone. Her vehicle was found the following month parked at a Burger King in Seattle.

Before her death, Cannon had filed an order of protection against Worthen, citing his controlling, threatening behavior, the Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Worthen was placed on the U.S. Marshals Service's "15 Most Wanted" list of fugitives in July.

The Marshals Service offered up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. In a wanted poster, the Marshals Service described Worthen as armed and dangerous and said he may have fled the country.

In a statement at the time, U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said, "Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst. It is without a doubt, Jory Worthen deserves to be on that list.

The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring him to justice for this heinous crime."

Woody said he would have more details related to Worthen's arrest to provide today.

A news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Camden Police Department.