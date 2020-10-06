New virus cases drop to 417 as state logs 22 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas continued to see a decline in the number of new covid-19 cases with 417 new confirmed and probable cases reported Monday, a drop of 71 cases from the previous day, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The daily death toll from the virus rose by 22, for a total of 1,447 deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March.

Those hospitalized with the virus rose by 15 from Sunday, to a total of 524 with 93 on ventilators, up four from the previous day.

"Today we are reminded that more cases leads to increased hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "The number of hospitalized is too high. While it is manageable, it's important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19."

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 87,430, which includes 83,698 confirmed cases and 3,732 probable ones.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 392 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.The other 25 were probable cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

Of the new daily cases, 25 were from correctional facilities.

Monday evening, the Department of Corrections reported that an inmate died Saturday while undergoing treatment for covid-19-related symptoms at Baptist Health-North Little Rock. Spokesman Cindy Murphy said in an email that the Varner Unit inmate was in his early 60s and serving a life sentence for rape.

Results from 6,305 PCR tests and 845 of the rapid, less-sensitive antigen tests were reported Monday.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active fell by 300, to 6,922.

Health officials on Monday reported that an additional 589 have recovered from the virus after a confirmed test result, for a total of 76,204 since the pandemic began.

This weekend's decrease in case numbers comes after reported new infections reached more than 900 a day for three consecutive days. The daily cases reached 942 on Wednesday, rose to 1,124 new cases on Thursday then fell to 958 on Friday. By Saturday, the new cases had fallen to 746 and fell further on Sunday to 488.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County reported the most new confirmed cases with an addition of 58, bringing the total to 9,859 cases and 160 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 640 active cases in the county as of Monday, according to Department of Health data.

In Washington County, there were 34 confirmed new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 9,949 and 119 deaths. It now has 483 active cases.

Sebastian County saw 28 new confirmed cases, for a total of 3,974 cases and 63 deaths. It now has 331 active cases.

Craighead County reported 23 new confirmed cases, for a cumulative total of 3,287 cases and 26 deaths. It has 394 active cases.

Benton, Crawford and Faulkner counties each reported 15 new confirmed cases.

SCHOOL REPORT

In its biweekly covid-19 data update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 747 cumulative active cases at public schools, an increase from the 698 cumulative active cases it reported Thursday.

The Health Department reported 384 active cases at colleges and universities, a downturn from the 438 cases reported Thursday. The Health Department updates covid-19 data for K-12 schools and higher-education institutions on Mondays and Thursdays.

A number of public schools announced plans to pivot to online learning over the weekend and into Monday morning due to new cases and a rising number of students and faculty under quarantine orders.

Maumelle High School, part of the Pulaski County Special School District, announced Monday that it would pivot to virtual learning starting today through the end of the week when the school will reassess whether to resume blended instruction the following week, Jessica Duff, district spokesperson, said.

"Maumelle High school has quarantined an increasing number of students and staff in a short period of time who have been identified as probable close contacts," according to a news release. "Although the number of actual positive cases for covid-19 are low, we want to ensure that all students and staff remain healthy and safe."

Sixth graders in the Newport School District switched to virtual learning at the end of last week and are scheduled to return to school on Thursday. The district identified five new cases, resulting in the quarantine of three faculty members and 47 students.

One class at Brinkley High School involving a teacher instructing multiple grade levels went to virtual learning from Monday until Oct. 15, when the 37 quarantined students from that class will return to school, according to Brinkley Public Schools administrators.

The quarantines occurred after one positive case at the high school, Superintendent Brenda Poole said.

Wonderview High School, part of Wonderview School District, began modifications Monday that are scheduled to end on Friday.

"After evaluating the number of positives, close contacts and students in quarantine, we decided this was best for students and staff," the district posted on its Facebook page.

Sheridan School District's East End Middle School moved its sixth grade class to virtual learning from Monday until Oct. 15 after identifying a positive case resulting in the quarantine of at least half-dozen teachers and 18 students.

Beginning today, Dumas Junior High School of Dumas Public Schools will have virtual instruction for the remainder of the week after six positive cases resulting in the quarantine of more than 100 students and at least nine teachers.

"The district understands the hardships that this decision will cause some families," Dumas Superintendent Kelvin Gragg wrote in a letter posted on the district's website. "However, due to current conditions within the school building, we must take these steps."

Conway Junior High School, part of Conway Public Schools, shifted to online learning Monday through the end of the week, according to a post on its Facebook page. The junior high has quarantined more than 100 students who were "probable close contacts" to positive covid cases, the Facebook post said.

The school district has 23 active student cases and five active staff cases, according to data updated daily on the district's website. There are 320 students and 20 faculty members who are quarantined within the Conway school district.

Little Rock School District reported six new positive cases and 28 individuals in isolation as of Monday afternoon. Those numbers are higher than the two new cases posted at the end of last week and six additional individuals quarantined. The Little Rock district posts daily updates of new quarantines and covid-19 cases on its website.

PRESIDENTIAL CASE

During a visit Monday to the Food Bank of Arkansas, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told reporters that he sends his "best wishes for a full and quick recovery to the president and the first lady and every American who has been infected by this virus."

Cotton correctly predicted in January that the coronavirus outbreak in China could become a global pandemic.

In an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Little Rock Republican said he started wearing a mask pretty regularly "when the Senate came back into session after our long and unexpected break in May or June."

Cotton said he generally tries to keep his distance from people, and "if I can't do that, I certainly try to wear a mask."

He said he has been tested for the coronavirus at least a half dozen times since March "in part because any time you see the president you are tested in advance."

Cotton said his staff is not tested as a matter of Senate policy. He said later through a spokesman that one staff member has tested positive.

"I absolutely can't reveal names or any details about it.," Cotton said. He said to the best of his knowledge, that staff member has recovered from the virus and was exposed to the virus in the community, not in the workplace.

He said he and his staff take "the precautions everybody should take."

"Here in Arkansas, most of our offices are just one-man or two-man operations so there is a not a lot of risk there," he said. "In our Washington office, my staff generally works remotely to the extent that a staff member needs to be present to assist me in, say, committee hearings, we, again, in the office try to keep our distance. Everyone has hand sanitizer and other sanitizing wipes and disinfectant material, so all the normal precautions that you would take in any workplace we take as well."

Cotton said he can't foresee any circumstances under which which the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should be delayed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will proceed Monday as planned, he said, noting that since the pandemic started, the committee has conducted more than 20 hearings that have been either in whole or in part virtual.

"So any senator that feels like he or she can't show up in person will have an option to use Zoom, or Webex or other virtual software, and then for the votes that will be necessary, I expect every senator on the Judiciary Committee first and then in the Senate to be back and operating under normal conditions," Cotton said.

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Hutchinson said Monday afternoon that President Donald Trump's clearance to be released from the hospital was welcome news.

"We continue to pray that the President and First Lady make a full recovery," Hutchinson said in a statement.

The governor's office is open to the public, and because of that has followed strict health care guidelines to prevent the transmission of covid-19, Hutchinson spokesman Katie Beck said.

"The importance of existing protocols have been reinforced by what we have seen in the White House," Beck said.

All of the governor's meetings are socially distanced and the governor, staff and meeting participants all wear masks in accordance with public health guidelines, Beck added.

"When I attend and participate in person, my staff checks that the event is in accordance with public health directives," Hutchinson said. "I take the virus seriously and that is a necessary part of daily activities."