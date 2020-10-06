Newport teen sentenced in killing of police officer

A 19-year-old Newport teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges in the 2017 killing of a police lieutenant.

Derrick Heard, then 16, told police that he fired the gunshot that killed Lt. Patrick Weatherford and fired at Sgt. Shane Rogers during a pursuit near Newport High School, according to an arrest affidavit.

Circuit Court Judge Harold S. Erwin sentenced Heard to a total of 42 years on five charges, according to the office of Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce.

Heard pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to first degree murder and attempted capital murder. The judge handed him a 24-year sentence on each of those charges and ordered that those sentences run concurrently.

Heard also pleaded guilty to three other charges: breaking and entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun. The judge put six-year sentences on each of those charges to run consecutively to each other and to the murder and attempted capital murder sentences.

Weatherford, 41, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, was killed on June 12, 2017 after responding to a call of a vehicle break-in at Newport High School. He left behind his wife, Kristen Weatherford, a 21-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.