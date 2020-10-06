Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Dylan Gilbert, 18, of 1853 N. Pointer Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery, breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing prohibited articles. Gilbert was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Alisha Greenlee, 33, of 14422 McDaniel Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and furnishing prohibited articles. Greenlee was was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jerry Hopper, 21, of 2890 W. Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hopper was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Benjamin Bailey, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with robbery, breaking or entering and theft of property. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Lincoln

• Kevin Wilburn, 41, of 16296 Elgin Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Wilburn was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

• Shawna Mott, 24, of 513 S. Mitchell Ave. in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mott was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Arria Wildcat, 25, of 1432 N. Rosedale Ave. in Tulsa, Okla.,was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wildcat was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• April Blankenship, 35, of 31355 Wildwood Trail in Afton, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Blankenship was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Emily Cook, 26, of 4418 Acoma St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, and theft by receiving. Cook was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Michael Spoonts, 29, of 16205 Sycamore Lane in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Spoonts was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Stanley Mendenhall, 21, of 19353 Antioch Road in Cane Hill was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Mendenhall was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Carrie Pack, 20, of 301 Reed St. in Lincoln was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Pack was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Michael Fisher, 58, of 301 Highway 64 in Dyer was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property. Fisher was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,000 bond

• Tony Cenzer, 34, of 679 Silver Fox Ridge Road in Salem was arrested Monday in connection with commercial burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property. Cenzer was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.