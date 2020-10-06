NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The lake is turning over. That's created tough fishing conditions, reports Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Lakes really don't turn over in autumn. The warm layer of water on top gets denser and heavier as it cools. It mixes with the colder layer of water below. Fishing can be slow during the turnover, or mixing.

Try for black bass with top-water lures early. Fish them along shady shorelines as the sun rises. Use a jig and pig for deeper bass.

Striped bass fishing is slow. Stripers are migrating toward the south end of the lake. Try shad or brood minnows, but the bite is slow.

Fishing for crappie, walleye and catfish is slow. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-70s.

Beaver tailwater

Work has started on the second phase of shoreline stabilization work. Anglers can expect to see heavy machinery operating in the White River one-half mile downstream from the dam.

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout with midges fished under a strike indicator. White streamers that imitate shad are worth a try.

Power Bait in bright colors is the best bait. Nightcrawlers may also work. Small spoons or small crank baits are tops in the lure category. Power Generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in late afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass and crappie are moving shallow.

Try top-water lures or plastic worms for black bass in water one to five feet deep. Use minnows or jigs for crappie six to eight feet deep. Fishing is slow for bluegill and catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with spinner baits and plastic worms. Catfish are biting liver or bluegill heads.

Try for crappie by trolling crank baits six feet deep over water that's 10 feet deep. Worms are the best bluegill bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are moving into shallow water. Residents with homes on Bella Vista lakes report catching crappie off their docks with minnows or jigs.

Go for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with top-water lures early. Try for smallmouth bass in Little Sugar Creek with Ned rigs.

Swepco Lake

The lake is closed through Friday for maintenance of overhead power lines.

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said top-water action for black bass is picking up. Use top-water lures at dawn, dusk and on cloudy days. Try plastic worms rigged Carolina or Texas style or on a shaky-head jig.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or small black buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for black bass at Grand Lake with buzz baits, crank baits and plastic worms. Catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait and worms.

At Lake Tenkiller, bluegill and redear sunfish are biting well on small jigs or worms. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, spinner baits and plastic worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are hitting top-water lures. The best fishing is along shady banks. Cast parallel to shore over steep banks of gravel and chunk rock.

For deeper bass, try a jig and pig five to 25 feet deep along banks that are gravel mixed with rock. A drop-shot rig may also work, fished 25 feet deep above treetops.