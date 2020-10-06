Off the Wire

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOOTBALL

Goodell warns of penalties

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is warning the league's 32 teams of penalties, including potential forfeits of games, for violations of covid-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule. In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league's health and safety guidelines. "Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game," Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press. "Simply put, compliance is mandatory. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season." The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday's game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league's first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens. And New England's game at Kansas City was moved from Sunday to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for covid-19, as did a Chiefs practice squad player.

Chubb to miss 'weeks'

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss "several weeks" with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years. Browns first-year Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will be placed on injured reserve. Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games. Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards last season.

Hamstring shelves Ekeler

Add Austin Ekeler's name to the long list of Los Angeles Chargers standout players who are sidelined because of an injury. The Chargers running back will be out for at least the next three games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ekeler was injured during the first quarter after coming into the game leading the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards. Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Ekeler is getting a second opinion on the severity of the injury. Ekeler is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but he is just as valuable in the passing game. He had three 100-yard receiving games last season and was 7 yards shy of 1,000.

Sumlin has virus

Arizona football Coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for covid-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices. The school said in a statement that the 56-year-old former Texas A&M head coach received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities. Sumlin is among a handful of FBS coaches who have contracted the virus over the past few months, including Florida State's Mike Norvell and Blake Anderson of Arkansas State University.

Bowden tests positive

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for covid-19 and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove skin cancer from his leg. Bowden returned home late last week and was informed by his doctor he had tested positive for the virus Saturday, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday. He said he had yet to experience symptoms of the virus. "I don't feel bad, yet," Bowden told the newspaper. "I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for [symptoms]." Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

BASEBALL

Hoskins undergoes surgery

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left elbow last week, and the team said he's expected to return to play in four to six months. Hoskins injured his ulnar collateral ligament when his nonthrowing arm collided with a baserunner on Sept. 12 against Miami. Dr. Steve Cohen performed the surgery Friday. The procedure was not a full reconstruction, so Hoskins' recovery time is expected to be shorter than it would be for Tommy John surgery. Hoskins batted .245 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 41 games for the Phillies in 2020.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)