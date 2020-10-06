Officials mourn after shootout kills 1 lawman, injures a 2nd

A five-year veteran officer with the Pine Bluff Police Department was shot and killed and another was seriously wounded while conducting an investigation into criminal activity at a local motel Monday afternoon.

According to Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, speaking at a brief news conference Monday afternoon, detective Kevin Collins, 35, was shot during an encounter with armed suspects at the Econo Lodge motel at 210 N. Blake St. shortly after noon. Sergeant said Collins was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff just over two hours later, at 2:10 p.m.

Another officer, identified as Lt. Ralph Isaac, 42, was shot and wounded but is expected to recover from his injuries. Department spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said Isaac, who has been with the department for 20 years, was being held overnight for observation.

A third officer, Kelsey Collins, 28, was not injured in the encounter.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, which has taken the lead in the investigation, the three officers were met with gunfire as they arrived at the Econo Lodge while conducting an ongoing investigation into criminal activity.

Two individuals believed to be involved in the shooting were also wounded, the state police said. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment and were released for questioning by state police investigators.

State police said that once the investigation is completed, the investigative file will be submitted to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter for consideration of criminal charges.

Sergeant gave a brief rundown of how the incident unfolded as he described how the three officers, in the course of an ongoing investigation, were met with gunfire as they approached the suspects.

"During that investigation, shots between the officers and at least one suspect were exchanged," he said. "During the exchange of gunfire, we had two officers that were struck. One officer was fatally wounded, and one officer is right now being held at the hospital in stable condition, and we have one officer who did not sustain any injuries."

Sergeant described Collins as an exemplary police officer who loved his work.

"Kevin Collins, hired on with the department June 8, 2015, was a five-year veteran with the Police Department. He worked in the Patrol Division and his current assignment, today, he was assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit," Sergeant said. "I remember back five years ago, or really, six or seven years ago when he was working with MECA, our Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association, how he always wanted to be a police officer."

Sergeant said that from his first day as a police officer, Collins was enthusiastic, well liked in the department, and respected by his peers. He said Collins' work ethic was above reproach.

"When he was assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit," Sergeant said, "he worked day in and day out to come out and try to arrest individuals that were involved in violent crimes. I can tell you at his heart, being a police officer was what Kevin wanted to do."

He said Collins' death was a devastating blow to the department.

"We're hurting," Sergeant said. "We have lost a family member today. So we are hurting. But at the same time, we will continue to offer quality police service to our community, but we do ask for your prayers and your support."

After the news conference, Mayor Shirley Washington told the Pine Bluff Commercial that she had developed a particularly close relationship with Collins and that he often served as her driver when she was attending to city business. She said that while she was at the hospital after Collins was taken in, his mother told her that he had wanted to be a police officer since the age of 3.

"This was not a job to him," Washington said. "This was his mission. It was what he was put here to do. He enjoyed his work, and we have truly lost a gem to law enforcement."

The mayor described Collins as upbeat and positive and said he had many friends in the department.

"He was like family to the other officers," she said. "He would do anything for anybody."

Alderman Ivan Whitfield, who served as police chief from February 2017 until his retirement in February 2018, said that for as long as he had known Collins, it was clear the man wanted to be a police officer.

"The day he came you, knew he wanted to be a police officer. There was no doubt, no mistake," he said. "It was no mishap. When I tell you this gentleman was made to be a policeman, the heart of a policeman, the dress attire of a policeman, when you would see him your first impression would be that he was made to be a policeman."

Collins was named Pine Bluff Police Officer of the Year for 2017.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton issued statements expressing their condolences to Collins' family, the city and the Police Department.

The last Pine Bluff police officer to be killed in the line of duty was just over 35 years ago. Officer John R. Fallis was shot and killed March 4, 1985, while investigating a noise complaint. As he was radioing license plate information from the suspect's vehicle, one of the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, striking him in the arm and the chest.

Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, right, and department spokesman Lt. David DeFoor, left, address the media Monday afternoon in the aftermath of a shooting incident earlier in the day that claimed the life of Det. Kevin Collins and left Lt. Ralph Isaac hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The two officers, along with Officer Kelsey Collins, all members of the department's Violent Crimes Unit, were fired upon by armed suspects during an ongoing investigation into criminal activity at a local motel. Kelsey Collins was not injured.

With fellow officers from the Pine Bluff Police Dept. and surrounding agencies holding vigil, Kevin Collins' body is moved on a flag-draped gurney to the County Coroner's SUV to be taken to the coroner's office Monday afternoon. More than 50 officers, family members, and others stood vigil at Jefferson Regional Medical Center awaiting word after Collins was shot during an encounter with armed suspects Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)