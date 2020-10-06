Police: Extradition’s timing uncertain for suspect in Camden slayings

CAMDEN — Police said Tuesday they do not yet know where the suspect in a 2019 double murder has lived since he fled Camden after allegedly taking the life of his 20-year-old girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.

The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 25-year-old Jory John Worthen after a brief chase in Burbank, Calif. He was placed on the Marshals Service’s 15 most wanted list in July.

Camden police chief Boyd Woody said during a news conference Tuesday there is no clear timeline as to when the suspect will be extradited back to Arkansas. He said Camden police will be sent to retrieve him via car.

Police said they hope Worthen’s personal effects will reveal where he has been since the woman, Alyssa Cannon and her son were slain. They also said the Worthen first resurfaced after finding the victim’s car in Seattle, Wash. Police said they had considered he might have died by suicide.

“He just disappeared like a ghost,” Lt. LaRhonda Moore, chief investigator on the case, said.